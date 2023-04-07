Britain's Francesca Jones has become the lowest-ranked Hologic WTA Tour semifinalist in four years after upsetting No.6 seed Laura Pigossi in the Copa Colsanitas quarterfinals.

World No.817 Francesca Jones has become one of the least likely -- and most inspiring -- semifinalists in recent memory after upsetting No.6 seed Laura Pigossi 6-4, 6-2 in the Copa Colsanitas quarterfinals.

Jones is the lowest-ranked player to reach a Hologic WTA Tour semifinal since Patricia Maria Tig made the 2019 Bucharest final as an unranked qualifier. Tig was coming back from maternity leave that year; Jones returned to the sport this January after a 12-month injury layoff.

The Briton was born with electrodactyly ectodermal dysplasia syndrome, which means that she has three fingers and a thumb on each hand, three toes on her right foot and four toes on her left. As she was growing up, doctors repeatedly warned her that her dream of a professional tennis career was impossible. She made her tour-level breakthrough after qualifying for the 2021 Australian Open, and two weeks later won her first WTA main draw match over Zheng Saisai at the Phillip Island Trophy.

Highlights: Jones d. Parrizas Diaz

But Jones had just hit a career high of No.149 in February 2022 when she was forced to spend a year sidelined. Unranked on her return, the 22-year-old had played five ITF World Tour events before entering Bogota using her protected ranking -- her first tour-level main draw since Wimbledon 2021. She upset No.3 seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the first round, the second Top 100 win of her career.

Against 2022 runner-up Pigossi, Jones tallied 17 winners, with her forehand and drop shot proving particularly impressive. However, the Brazilian also drew gasps with the shot of the match, a remarkable behind-the-back flicked pass deep in the first set.

Highlights: Maria d. Brancaccio

Having taken out last year's finalist, Jones will next take on last year's winner. No.2 seed and defending champion Tatjana Maria reached the last four for the second year running with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of qualifier Nuria Brancaccio.