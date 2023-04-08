Tatjana Maria won her ninth straight match at the Copa Colsanitas, ending the breakthrough week by Great Britain's Francesca Jones.

Defending champion Tatjana Maria ended the breakthrough showing by Francesca Jones at the Copa Colsanitas on Saturday, as No.2 seed Maria defeated Jones 6-3, 6-4 in their semifinal clash.

Germany's Maria won their first meeting after 95 minutes of play, broken up by a three-and-a-half-hour rain delay in the second set. Maria has now won nine consecutive matches at the Copa Colsanitas spanning the last two years.

Great Britain's Jones got into the main draw on an protected ranking following a year off tour due to various injuries, including her elbow, shoulder and foot. Jones made the most of her opportunity, reaching her first career WTA quarterfinal and semifinal this week.

At World No.817, Jones became the lowest-ranked tour-level semifinalist since unranked Patricia Maria Tig made the 2019 Bucharest final after maternity leave.

🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪



Tatjana Maria es la primera jugadora en 5 años capaz de llegar a la final en ediciones seguidas de la Copa Colsanitas



📌 La última: Lara Arruabarrena 🇪🇸 (2017-2018) #CopaColsanitas pic.twitter.com/YMGA6MVsKn — Copa Colsanitas (@CopaColsanitas_) April 8, 2023

But on Saturday, Maria used her litany of deft slices to build a 5-0 lead in the opening set. Jones started firing on her sturdy forehand and won three straight games, but Maria found a forehand winner in the corner to hold for the one-set lead.

Jones continued to find fierce forehand winners up to a 4-3 lead in the second set, when the rain came and stopped play for three-and-a-half hours. Upon their return, Maria recovered her best Bogota form, slicing her way to three straight games and the victory.

Last year's surprise Wimbledon semifinalist Maria is 2-0 in her previous Hologic WTA Tour singles finals, with her other title coming at 2018 Mallorca. Maria will face a first-time finalist on Sunday for the title: either No.4 seed Kamilla Rakhimova or unseeded Peyton Stearns.

