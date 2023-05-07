In their first tournament together, Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad took home the doubles title at the Mutua Madrid Open.

MADRID -- Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia captured the doubles title at the Mutua Madrid Open, defeating top seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-4 in Sunday's final. The victory capped off a stellar week for the unseeded duo, who toppled two of the Top 3 seeds to win their first tournament together.

The title is Azarenka's 10th doubles title and fifth at the WTA 1000 level. It is her biggest win on the doubles court since teaming with Ashleigh Barty to win Rome in 2019.

Madrid is Haddad Maia's fifth career doubles title and the biggest title of her career. The Brazilian was previously a two-time runner-up at the WTA 1000 level, including at Indian Wells this spring with Laura Siegemund.

In their team debut at Madrid, Azarenka and Haddad Maia ousted No.3 seeds and Stuttgart champions Desirae Krawczyk and Demis Schuurs in their opening round and went to defeat Paula Badosa/Bethanie Mattek Sands and Leylah Fernandez/Taylor Townsend en route to the final.

Facing down No.1 seeds Gauff and Pegula, who were bidding to win their third title of the season after Doha and Miami, Azarenka and Haddad Maia raced away in the opening to pocket it 6-1. The American team bounced back to lead 4-2 in the second set but Azarenka and Haddad Maia roared back to win the last four games of the match.

After breaking Pegula's serve to close level the set at 4-4, the eventual champions closed out the win by dominating play at the net and breaking Gauff's serve in the final game.