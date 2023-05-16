Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek won her 14th straight Internazionali BNL d'Italia match against Donna Vekic to reach the quarterfinals, where she will play Elena Rybakina for the third time this year.

Two-time defending champion Swiatek has now won 14 straight matches and 24 consecutive sets at the Foro Italico. The last player to win a set from her in Rome was Barbora Krejcikova in the 2021 third round, and the only player to have defeated her at this tournament was Arantxa Rus in the 2020 first round.

Swiatek improved to 4-0 against Vekic overall in their first clay-court encounter. The Croat has won a set only once, in the 2022 San Diego final. This time, Vekic managed to keep matters tight, becoming the first player this tournament to break the Swiatek serve in the first set.

No.24-ranked Vekic sealed that break with a fine drop shot, a tactic that was successful on five out the six occasions she deployed it. But that was the only break point she was able to convert out of seven opportunities. By contrast, Swiatek took all three of her break opportunities on the Vekic serve, and found 19 winners compared to her opponent's 14.

More to come...