In a match delayed over from Monday, Paula Badosa outlasted Karolina Muchova in a match that lasted over 3 hours to round out the quarterfinalists at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Paula Badosa became the eighth and final quarterfinalist at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia with a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2 win over Karolina Muchova on Tuesday in Rome.

The match, moved back from Monday due to rain, lasted 3 hours and 4 minutes, but Badosa leveled her career head-to-head against Muchova with a the three-set triumph. (Muchova was a winner in straight sets when they played at Wimbledon two years ago.)

Badosa moves through to a quarterfinal meeting against Jelena Ostapenko, who defeated No.8 seed Daria Kasatkina in three sets in her own fourth-round match.

How the match was won: Badosa won the first set from a break down, came from 5-3 down to lead 6-5 in the second set but ultimately needed a third set to claim victory. T

he Spaniard broke serve in the first game of the final set and never looked back; she only lost five points in four service games of the set, and added an insurance break in the seventh game after denying Muchova a game point.

Stat of the day: Badosa's victory was the 32nd match this year to last more than 3 hours, and third in Rome.

Marathon Marvels 2023: All this year's three-hour matches

Scouting Badosa vs. Ostapenko: Badosa has beaten Ostapenko in two of their previous three meetings. Their first meeting came at Roland Garros in 2020, their only prior meeting on clay to date; Badosa won that match, 6-4, 6-3, and she also won their last meeting in Sydney in 2022.