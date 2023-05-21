Diane Parry won the WTA 125 Trophee Clarins title on home soil after Caty McNally withdrew from their final due to a leg injury. Anna Danilina and Vera Zvonareva saved three championship points en route to the doubles title.

France's Diane Parry collected the WTA 125 Trophee Clarins title on home soil via walkover on Sunday, after No.6 seed Caty McNally of the United States withdrew from their scheduled final due to a leg injury.

It is Parry's second WTA 125 title of her career, both of which came on clay. Parry also won the WTA 125 event in Montevideo, Uruguay in 2021.

Parry, who reached Junior World No.1 in 2019, will next contest her nation's Grand Slam event at Roland Garros. Parry ousted defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round of Roland Garros last year.

World No.109 Parry dropped her first set of this week's event to her countrywoman Selena Janicijevic, but the 20-year-old won every set she played after that, including in upsets of No.4 seed Linda Noskova in the quarterfinals and No.2 seed Varvara Gracheva in the semifinals.

World No.62 McNally was also looking for the second WTA 125 title of her career, after 2022 Midland, but the ailing American could not take the court for the final.

"It's been a great week here at this amazing club," McNally said during the trophy presentation. "Congrats to Diane, you've had a great week, I was looking forward to playing today. I'm really happy for you that you're doing so well, and keep it up. Good luck at the French Open."

The doubles final took place on Saturday, where Anna Danilina and Vera Zvonareva saved three championship points and edged No.1 seeds Nadiia Kichenok and Alycia Parks 5-7, 7-6(2), [14-12] to take the title.

Top seeds Kichenok and Parks held their championship points at 9-8, 10-9 and 11-10 in the match-tiebreak, but Danilina and Zvonareva fended that trio off. Danilina and Zvonareva then converted their second championship point after 2 hours and 2 minutes of back-and-forth play.

This is the second WTA 125 doubles title for Zvonareva, who has also won three Grand Slam titles in women's doubles (2006 US Open, 2012 Australian Open and 2020 US Open). It is the first WTA 125 doubles title for 2022 Australian Open women's doubles finalist Danilina.