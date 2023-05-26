Former World No.1 Garbiñe Muguruza checked in from her tennis sabbatical to announce her engagement to longtime boyfriend Arthur Borges.

¡Felicidades, Garbiñe! Former World No.1 Garbiñe Muguruza has announced her engagement to Arthur Borges, her beau of two years.

Muguruza shared the big news in ¡Hola!, a Spanish-language publication, earlier this week in an exclusive interview, and later shared candid snaps for their engagement photoshoot on her Instagram account Friday.

For the first time, the two-time major-winner also shared the story of how she and Borges met. The pair met by chance in New York in the summer of 2021, while she was competing in the US Open. Per the article, Borges recognized Muguruza as she strolled through Central Park on a day off, stopped her to wished her luck at the tournament, and the rest was history.

Borges proposed to Muguruza in the Marbella Club Hotel, and she told the magazine that the wedding will hopefully take place next year.

"We would like it to be next year, in the summer, near the beach and in Spain, because it is the place that most unites us," she said.

Borges, who is Finnish and Spanish, has since been a fixture in Muguruza's support team, both on the tour and off. Later in 2021, the couple went public, as Borges was on hand to support Muguruza during a resurgent title run at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara, which put her back to World No.3 in the rankings.

He has been in her corner this year, too, as she's taking a sabbatical from the Hologic WTA Tour citing a desire to spend more time with her family and friends. Last month, she announced that this would continue through the spring and summer, and that she'd miss the clay and grass swings.