The bett1open, the first WTA 500 grass-court event of this season, boasts a top-tier initial entry list. The event starts on June 19.

Nine of the world's Top 10 players are included on the initial main-draw entry list for the bett1open in Berlin, the first WTA 500 event of this year's grass-court swing. Main-draw play begins on Monday, June 19.

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka will lead the event in the German capital, which will take place on grass for the third straight edition. Sabalenka is currently No.1 in the Race to the WTA Finals, having won her first Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open.

No.7 Ons Jabeur will return to Berlin as the defending champion. Jabeur claimed last year's trophy after Belinda Bencic retired with an ankle injury during the second set of their final. Half of Jabeur's four career WTA singles titles have come on grass, and she was also the Wimbledon runner-up last year.

No.3 Jessica Pegula, No.4 Elena Rybakina and No.5 Caroline Garcia are the other Top 5 players in the entries. Rybakina is scheduled to play on grass courts for the first time since she won the grass-court Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year.

No.6 Coco Gauff, No.8 Maria Sakkari, No.9 Daria Kasatkina and No.10 Petra Kvitova round out the Top 10 players in the initial Berlin entry list. World No.1 Iga Swiatek is the only Top 10 player to currently not be entered.

Among the other main-draw entries, No.12 Bencic is scheduled to be back after reaching the Berlin final in each of the last two years. No.15 Liudmila Samsonova, who beat Bencic in the 2021 final as a qualifier then ranked No.106, is also entered.

Former World No.1 players Karolina Pliskova and Victoria Azarenka are some of the other players on the main-draw entry list, as are 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, former World No.2 Paula Badosa and last year's WTA Newcomer of the Year Zheng Qinwen.