From a fan of fellow tennis stars to a star herself, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva is quickly becoming a player to watch at this year's French Open.

PARIS -- Mirra Andreeva continued her impressive run of form over the past two months, earning her first win at a Grand Slam on Tuesday with a straight-sets win against Alison Riske-Amritraj at Roland Garros. Andreeva had to work her way through qualifying to earn her main-draw spot, but she is into the second round at a major without losing a set.

Only 16 years old, Andreeva is now 21-2 this season in main draw and qualifying matches on the ITF and Hologic WTA Tour.

At the Madrid Open earlier this month, she made the third round, where she also charmed fans during an interview on Tennis Channel. Asked about her experience at her first tour-level main draw, Andreeva swooned about seeing Andy Murray in the player's restaurant.

Mirra Andreeva defeats Riske-Amritraj in Roland Garros debut

"When you sit here and take in all the stars, like Andy Murray, you see his face,” she said then. “He is so beautiful in life. Sorry, he is so amazing.”

The video went viral. Even Murray chimed in with his dry wit. "Imagine how good she’s going to be when she gets her eyes fixed," he wrote on Twitter.

Andreeva said she reached out to Murray after he won the ATP Challenger Tour 175 event in Aix-en-Provence a few weeks ago.

"I didn't see Andy Murray since Madrid because he is not here, but after he won a challenger, I texted him," Andreeva said after her win in Paris.

"I said, 'Congratulations.'

"He actually answered me, so I was really happy about it. He said, 'Thank you, and good luck in Roland Garros.'

"Maybe that's why I'm playing that good now."

Another item on Andreeva's bucket list is a hitting session with her idol, World No.7 Ons Jabeur.

"I met her because my coaches, they are in a pretty good relationship with her coach," Andreeva said. "So, yes, I met her a couple of times here.

"We just say hi to each other, and that's it. Just for this moment. I hope it will change. Maybe we can hit sometime."

Jabeur is taking her newfound status as a player idol in stride.

"Well, makes me feel old, for one," Jabeur quipped with reporters after posting her first-round win. "Honestly, that was amazing, seeing that she talked about me, and she was doing well. I was really happy for her.

"Hopefully we can play each other. I can give her a signed picture. She can put it in her bedroom. I don't know. This is the first time that somebody says that. But it's special.

"Honestly, I always try to inspire the new generation, and definitely proud of it. That will motivate me, for sure, to do better and be a better player on and off the court."