ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday the 2023 fall calendar outlining the tournaments that will take place following the US Open through to the WTA Finals.
Highlights and updates for this period in the 2023 WTA calendar include:
- WTA 1000 tournaments taking place in Guadalajara and Beijing
- WTA 500 events in San Diego, Tokyo and Zhengzhou across September and October
- WTA 250 tournaments being held in Osaka, Guangzhou, Ningbo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Nanchang and Monastir
- Continual expansion of WTA 125 events taking place through mid-December across several continents
