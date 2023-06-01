As World No.1 Iga Swiatek enters her new era at Roland Garros, she digs into her love of Taylor Swift.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek turned 22 on Wednesday -- and, like any good Taylor Swift fan, it's been soundtracked by the singer's "22" single on loop for the past 48 hours.

"In my head for sure," said Swiatek, who shared her opinions on the Swift discography after defeating Claire Liu in the second round of Roland Garros. "22", written by Swift to celebrate her own 22nd birthday, is in fact from Swiatek's favorite of her albums, 2012's Red.

The fourth of Swift's albums, Red was arguably the one that made her a megastar. Having previously made her name within the country scene, Red found Swift experimenting with dubstep and electropop to critical acclaim and commercial success. The title derives from the "intense emotions" symbolized to Swift by the color red -- something Swiatek can also share, having tasted Grand Slam glory twice so far on the red clay of Paris.

The roots of Swiatek's Swift fandom go deeper, though.

"When I was younger and kind of confused about life and when I was a teenager, when I listened to her, I didn't feel alone," said Swiatek. "Also, I learned English by listening to her songs, so she was always kind of close to me."

In light of that, it's perhaps unsurprising that Swiatek has developed literary tastes to the extent that she launched her own book club this year. Throughout Swift's 17-year career, the common thread has been a focus on lyricism that was honed in the tradition of country songwriting.

Folklore vs. Evermore: Swiatek busts out her playlists during press

Despite her slew of pop smashes, Swift's finest moments have tended to be her quieter, more thoughtful ones. That's a position also held by Swiatek. She doesn't listen to Swift before matches, favoring harder rock -- this week, it's been Lenny Kravitz -- and she eschews the "pretty aggressive" sound of 2017's Reputation for the introspective folk of Swift's lockdown diptych, 2020's folklore and 2021's evermore. (The latter of those features Swift's only reference to tennis in her lyrics, on "cowboy like me".)

"I love these two albums," she said.

Ultimately, Swiatek gives the true indecisive fan's answer when asked which of Swift's eras she feels she's in right now.

"In terms of my mindset and how I feel, it's hard to say," she said.

If any Swift album applies to where Swiatek's career is at in 2023, it could be 1989 -- the 2014 follow-up to Red. If Red had broken Swift to a new worldwide audience, 1989 found her in her defending champion era. It was a victory lap and a triumph, one that spawned some of her biggest and most enduring hits. Could the rest of this year hold similar for Swiatek?