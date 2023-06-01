Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva dropped only three games against Diane Parry to reach the third round of Roland Garros. She'll face Coco Gauff for a spot in the Round of 16.

Mirra Andreeva's dream summer continued as the 16-year-old qualifier defeated wild card Diane Parry 6-1, 6-2 in 77 minutes to reach the third round of Roland Garros.

The No.143-ranked teenager is the youngest player to reach the third round here since a 15-year-old Sesil Karatantcheva made the 2005 quarterfinals and the seventh player in the past 30 years to make that stage before turning 17. Andreeva is competing in just the third tour-level main draw of her career following Monastir 2022 and Madrid 2023, where she reached the last 16.

Into the third round of her major debut, Andreeva will now face another teen phenom in Coco Gauff. The 19-year-old American, who was a finalist in Paris last year, returned to the third round after defeating Austria's Julia Grabher 6-2, 6-3 in 68 minutes.

Andreeva has already managed to score a practice session with fellow teenager Gauff this week, but was wary of drawing too much from it.

"We just played some points as usual practice," she told the press. "I mean, she plays quite aggressive. But the practice and the match is different, so I might also play different. I don't know. Who knows?"

Andreeva has not dropped a set in five matches so far in Paris and has lost only six games in two main-draw contests. Her 2023 pro record now stands at 22-2. Andreeva now has six wins against Top 100 players this season.

Andreeva delivered a focused performance that hinged on her ability to raise her game in the most pressure-filled moments. Four games went to at least one deuce, and Andreeva won them all. She set the tone of the contest by winning the first two games in tight tussles and navigated a total of eight deuces across her final two breaks of the Parry serve.

After needing a comeback three-set win in the first round, Gauff played a more settled match to best Grabher on Thursday. The No.6 seed kept a cleaner stat sheet through the match, hitting 15 winners to 19 unforced errors, while holding the Australian to just 9 winners. Fifteen of Grabher's 27 unforced errors came from the backhand wing.

