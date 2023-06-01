One day after her 22nd birthday, defending champion Iga Swiatek booked safe passage into the third round of Roland Garros on Thursday, as the World No.1 from Poland defeated 102nd-ranked Claire Liu of the United States 6-4, 6-0.
Here are some key numbers surrounding Swiatek’s latest French Open match-win:
30: Top seed Swiatek earned her 30th match-win of the year by defeating Liu in 1 hour and 29 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier. Swiatek is currently tied with Elena Rybakina for the second-most match-wins on tour in 2023; only Aryna Sabalenka has won more matches this season (31).
3: Swiatek picked up her third win in three meetings with Liu, and her second victory over the American this year. This March, Swiatek claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win over Liu at Indian Wells.
92: Swiatek, the Roland Garros champion in 2020 and 2022, now has a 23-2 win-loss record at the tournament. Her 92.0% winning percentage at this event is the third-best in the Open Era (since 1968), behind only Margaret Court (95.2%) and Chris Evert (92.3%).
37: Swiatek is also up to 37-1 against players ranked outside the Top 50 in Grand Slam play. Her only Grand Slam loss to a player ranked lower than No.50 was to Viktorija Golubic in the first round of 2019 Wimbledon.
11.1 - Following a 6-4 6-0 win over Claire Liu, Iga Swiatek has now surpassed Steffi Graf (10.7%) for percentage of sets in women's singles Grand Slams won with a 6-0 scoreline, at 11.1% (17/153) - min. 100 sets played.
24: On Thursday, Swiatek saw a double-break lead at 3-0 in the first set disappear as Liu pulled back to parity at 3-3. However, Swiatek cranked a forehand return winner to break again for a 4-3 lead, and she took the opener from there. All told, Swiatek captured the last seven games of the clash, with her 24 winners doubling Liu's 12.
2-0: Swiatek will face China’s Wang Xinyu in the third round, after 80th-ranked Wang defeated Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 7-6(5), 6-2 on Thursday. This will be their first tour-level meeting, but Swiatek went 2-0 against Wang in the juniors, including a narrow win in the 2018 Junior Wimbledon semifinals.
