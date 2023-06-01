Defending champion and World No.1 Iga Swiatek grabbed a straight-sets victory over Claire Liu in the second round of Roland Garros on Thursday.

One day after her 22nd birthday, defending champion Iga Swiatek booked safe passage into the third round of Roland Garros on Thursday, as the World No.1 from Poland defeated 102nd-ranked Claire Liu of the United States 6-4, 6-0.

Here are some key numbers surrounding Swiatek’s latest French Open match-win:

30: Top seed Swiatek earned her 30th match-win of the year by defeating Liu in 1 hour and 29 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier. Swiatek is currently tied with Elena Rybakina for the second-most match-wins on tour in 2023; only Aryna Sabalenka has won more matches this season (31).

3: Swiatek picked up her third win in three meetings with Liu, and her second victory over the American this year. This March, Swiatek claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win over Liu at Indian Wells.

92: Swiatek, the Roland Garros champion in 2020 and 2022, now has a 23-2 win-loss record at the tournament. Her 92.0% winning percentage at this event is the third-best in the Open Era (since 1968), behind only Margaret Court (95.2%) and Chris Evert (92.3%).

37: Swiatek is also up to 37-1 against players ranked outside the Top 50 in Grand Slam play. Her only Grand Slam loss to a player ranked lower than No.50 was to Viktorija Golubic in the first round of 2019 Wimbledon.

11.1 - Following a 6-4 6-0 win over Claire Liu, Iga Swiatek has now surpassed Steffi Graf (10.7%) for percentage of sets in women's singles Grand Slams won with a 6-0 scoreline, at 11.1% (17/153) - min. 100 sets played. Dominant.#RolandGarros | @rolandgarros @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/DnjuwSXVON — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 1, 2023

24: On Thursday, Swiatek saw a double-break lead at 3-0 in the first set disappear as Liu pulled back to parity at 3-3. However, Swiatek cranked a forehand return winner to break again for a 4-3 lead, and she took the opener from there. All told, Swiatek captured the last seven games of the clash, with her 24 winners doubling Liu's 12.

2-0: Swiatek will face China’s Wang Xinyu in the third round, after 80th-ranked Wang defeated Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 7-6(5), 6-2 on Thursday. This will be their first tour-level meeting, but Swiatek went 2-0 against Wang in the juniors, including a narrow win in the 2018 Junior Wimbledon semifinals.

