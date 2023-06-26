Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek lead a standout group of players at this year's Wimbledon Championships. Here's your guide to everything you need to know.

The Hologic WTA Tour heads to SW19 next week for The Championships at Wimbledon, the third major of the season. World No.1 Iga Swiatek, No.2 Aryna Sabalenka and No.3 and defending champion Elena Rybakina lead a field that includes 11 major champions.

When does the tournament start?

This year marks the 136 of Wimbledon, which is held at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. The tournament features a 128-player singles draw and 64-team doubles draw.

Main-draw singles play begins on Monday, July 3.

Play begins on all outside courts at 11:00 a.m. No.1 Court at 1 p.m. and Centre Court at 1:30 p.m. until the final weekend.

What is the format?

The Championships are played on outdoor grass using the Slazenger Wimbledon ball. There will be electronic line calling on all courts. All matches will be played in a best-of-three set format. A 10-point final set tiebreak will be used at six games all.

This year, Wimbledon will be taking part in the off-court coaching trial at the Grand Slams.

When are the finals?

The singles final will be played on Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m.

The doubles final will be played after the men's final on Sunday, July 16.

The mixed doubles final will be played after the women's semifinals on Thursday, July 13.

Who are the top seeds?

Top 16 seeds:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Caroline Garcia

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Coco Gauff

8. Maria Sakkari

9. Petra Kvitova

10. Barbora Krejcikova

11. Daria Kasatkina

12. Veronika Kudermetova

13. Beatriz Haddad Maia

14. Belinda Bencic

15. Liudmila Samsonova

16. Karolina Muchova

Who are the defending champions?

Seeded No.17 last year, Elena Rybakina captured her first major singles title by defeating Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. In the midst of a standout season in which she made the Australian Open final, along with wins in Indian Wells and Rome, Rybakina returns to the All England Club ranked No.3.

In doubles, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4 to win their second Wimbledon title.

In mixed doubles, Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk defended their title by defeating Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur 6-4, 6-3.

What does the draw look like?

The singles main-draw ceremony will be conducted on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

What is the points and prize money on offer?

This year, Wimbledon will offer a total purse for its women's events of £20,971,000.

First Round: £55,000 / 10 points

Second Round: £85,000 / 70 points

Third Round: £131,000 / 130 points

Fourth Round: £207,000 / 240 points

Quarterfinal: £340,000 / 430 points

Semifinal: £600,000 / 780 points

Final: £1,175,000 / 1300 points

Champion: £2,350,000 / 2000 points