New Hologic WTA Tour structure will showcase the top athletes regularly playing top tournaments

Commitment to a pathway to equal prize money at combined WTA 1000 events by 2027

Changes are a key component of new WTA strategy to support sustainable long-term growth for players, tournaments and all stakeholders in the sport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Tuesday announced an exciting new strategy that will create a solidified pathway toward equal prize money and a revised Hologic WTA Tour calendar, providing sustainable long-term growth for women’s tennis. These key changes will support the growth of the sport and enhance the overall experience for the WTA’s global fanbase and key stakeholders within the game.

The revised calendar structure will raise the excitement and level of competition at all Hologic WTA Tour events to new highs featuring:

A tour that showcases the top players consistently playing the top events, while providing a structure for player mobility and growth opportunities

A tour with a strong narrative throughout the year, delivering top matches and rivalries, telling the story of our athletes’ journeys to the global fan base

A tour that facilitates the acceleration of WTA commercial growth and provides a sustainable economic model for tournaments and players

One of the main pillars of the strategy includes creating a pathway toward equal prize money, a goal envisioned 50 years ago when Billie Jean King founded the WTA. This increase will happen over time, to ensure the changes are sustainable for players and tournaments in the long term, with WTA 1000 and 500 combined events attaining equal prize money by 2027 and single-week WTA 1000 and 500 events by 2033.

Photo by WTA

“Fifty years after the players found strength in unity, I’m proud the WTA continues to be a global leader focused on providing opportunities, and hope that women in other sports and walks of life are inspired by its example,” WTA Founder Billie Jean King said.

Said Sloane Stephens, WTA Player and Players’ Council Member: “Every generation contributes to preserving the future of their sport, striving to leave it in a better state for the next. I take pride in being a part of this evolution and fully support the WTA's commitment to progress.”

The revised WTA calendar will feature a strengthening of the top-tier WTA events with a focus on delivering the best talent each week in a consistent and clear manner, making it easier for the fans to follow.

The WTA 1000 level tournaments (increasing to a total of 10) include several transitioning to two weeks in length and, with that, larger draw sizes: Rome (2023), Madrid and Beijing (2024) and Cincinnati and Toronto/Montreal (2025), in addition to the existing Indian Wells and Miami competitions. The additional WTA 1000 events will be one-week events in Doha, Dubai and a yet-to-be-named event.

New player entry rules will ensure a consistent presence of the top athletes at these premium events throughout the year. The increase in two-week WTA 1000 tournaments combined with the ATP demonstrates a clearer alignment across both tours.

This new strategy also looks to enhance WTA 500 events and build their value, achieved through several strategic additions and less overlap across the calendar, along with new entry rules to boost the quality of the player fields. In the updated calendar, the number of WTA 500 tournaments will see an increase to 17 -- Abu Dhabi, Adelaide, Berlin, Brisbane, Charleston, Eastbourne, Monterrey, San Diego, Seoul, Strasbourg, Stuttgart, Tokyo, United Cup, Washington, Zhengzhou and two yet-to-be-named events.

At the WTA 250 level, tournaments will have a stronger regional focus to create a more sustainable and viable business model that will help foster the next generation of stars.

“This game-changing moment for the Hologic WTA Tour will align both tournament and player interests and help current and future generations of female tennis players,” WTA Players’ Council member Donna Vekic said. “We are incredibly proud to be part of these developments and the legacy it will have on equal prize money.”

Bob Moran, President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment and Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open noted, “On behalf of the tournaments, we are proud and committed to make equal prize money a reality. This investment is critical in finally having professional women’s and men’s tennis on equal footing.”

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman & CEO, said, “At the heart of everything the WTA does is producing the highest-quality product and experience, and the strengthened future calendars will have a positive impact for our players, tournaments, fans and partners. Equality, including equal compensation, is a fundamental principle of the WTA and it is crucial to attain this level. We appreciate the support from our tournaments in securing this top priority.”

Notable changes to circuit structure are summarized below: