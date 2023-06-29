Mirra Andreeva completed a successful Wimbledon qualifying debut with a three-set win over Tamara Korpatsch, and was joined in the main draw by Sofia Kenin, Yanina Wickmayer and Kaja Juvan.

No.7 seed Mirra Andreeva has reached her first Wimbledon main draw after successfully navigating qualifying, defeating No.19 seed Tamara Korpatsch 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 in the final round.

The 16-year-old had breezed through her first two rounds for the loss of just seven games combined, but needed to show grit as well as smooth shotmaking to get past the No.120-ranked German.

With Netflix cameras in tow, Mirra Andreeva preparing for first season on grass

Time and again, Andreeva built a lead only for Korpatsch to peg her back. The teenager was unable to serve the first set out twice, eventually sealing it on return; and she could not close a 5-3 second-set lead. However, she recovered well to dominate the decider with her cleanest tennis of the day.

Fellow 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova was unable to join her 2007-born peer in the main draw. The Czech No.28 seed had qualified for both of this year's previous major, but took the first Grand Slam qualifying loss of her career 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to No.11 seed Yuan Yue.

Momentum switched after Fruhvirtova required a medical timeout while leading 3-0 in the second set. However, the No.106-ranked Chinese player had the upper hand in the majority of the high-octane, intensely fought baseline duels that characterized the decider.

Former No.58 Kaja Juvan also pulled off an impressive comeback, overturning a 3-1 second-set deficit to triumph 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 over Sinja Kraus. The Slovenian took two months off tour this spring following the death of her father Robert due to cancer, and her ranking has fallen to No.241. However, Juvan demonstrated the tenacity and strategic play that had previously seen her become a Top 100 mainstay.

No.18 seed Lucrezia Stefanini was victorious in the last and longest match of the day, denying Hsieh Su-Wei 6-2, 6-7(3), 7-6[9] after 3 hours and 9 minutes. In a rare match featuring two players who are double-handed on both sides, Stefanini led 3-1 in the decider, but had to save a match point serving at 5-6.

In the match tiebreak, Hsieh was able to save two match points, the second with her signature drop shot-lob combination, but required a medical timeout at 9-9. On resumption, Stefanini quickly closed out the final two points to reach her second Grand Slam main draw of the year.

This time last year, Yanina Wickmayer came through qualifying to reach her first tour-level main draw following maternity leave. The former US Open semifinalist was ranked No.603, and in the competition with a special ranking. Twelve months on, 33-year-old Wickmayer is surging towards the Top 100 and in red-hot form.

The Belgian No.17 seed overcame Laura Siegemund 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in a 2-hour, 44-minute barnburner, and has now won 18 of her last 20 matches. This run includes two ITF W100 titles, on clay in Trnava in May and on grass in Surbiton three weeks ago.

Former Australian Open champion and No.23 seed Sofia Kenin also completed an impressive qualifying run, defeating No.9 seed Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-3 in an all-American derby. Kenin came into Wimbledon off consecutive qualifying losses at Roland Garros (to Margaux Rouvroy) and Nottingham (to Sonay Kartal), but dropped just 14 games in three matches this week -- the least of any of the qualifiers.

Other successful qualifiers included 18-year-old 's-Hertogenbosch quarterfinalist Celine Naef, who will make her Grand Slam main-draw debut after overcoming Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; and former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Viktorija Golubic, who has rejuvenated her form on grass this year and who defeated Despina Papamichail 6-2, 7-6(5). Meanwhile, 's-Hertogenbosch semifinalist Viktoria Hruncakova triumphed in a big-hitting battle 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 over No.3 seed Clara Tauson.

Full list of Wimbledon 2023 qualifiers

Storm Hunter (AUS)

Carol Zhao (CAN)

[21] Viktoria Hruncakova (SVK)

Natalija Stevanovic (SRB)

Bai Zhuoxuan (CHN)

[17] Yanina Wickmayer (BEL)

[7] Mirra Andreeva

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

[23] Sofia Kenin (USA)

[29] Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

[11] Yuan Yue (CHN)

Kaja Juvan (SLO)

[13] Greet Minnen (BEL)

[14] Simona Waltert (SUI)

Celine Naef (SUI)

[18] Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA)