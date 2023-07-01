With a shared vision for expanding access to the game of tennis, the WTA and Morgan Stanley organized a series of events in the United Kingdom.

Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley, the WTA’s global Community Outreach program, made its way to the United Kingdom for a week of activities introducing young girls to all aspects of the sport and business of tennis.

As part of its multiyear global partnership with the WTA announced earlier this year, Morgan Stanley joined the WTA Come Play initiative, which started in 2018. With a shared vision for expanding access to the game of tennis, the WTA and Morgan Stanley organized a series of events in the United Kingdom prior to Wimbledon in cooperation with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) tournaments and the National Tennis Centre.

On Thursday, June 29, the WTA Foundation and Morgan Stanley invited 50 girls from the Elena Baltacha Foundation to the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton for mentoring sessions and tennis clinics with the world’s biggest names in British tennis addressing health and wellness topics including fitness and nutrition.

Former World No.4 and 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist Johanna Konta and Billie Jean King Cup Captain Judy Murray were joined by current WTA stars Heather Watson and Harriet Dart to inspire the next generation of young girls.

At the event, in recognition of the WTA 50th Anniversary, Caroline Styant, Head of Human Resources, EMEA at Morgan Stanley, presented a total donation of $50,000 to be equally shared by the Elena Baltacha Foundation and Murray Play Foundation both of which provide access and opportunity for children from all backgrounds to play tennis.

WTA Foundation and Morgan Stanley also hosted the girls from underserved communities at the LTA’s WTA tournaments in Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne, where Madison Keys spent time with the girls.

In Nottingham, the young players, ages 7-18, enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour with WTA supervisors and tournament directors, participated in mock press conferences and met with WTA players to watch tennis. The girls also got an up-close look and photos with the Rothesay Open trophy, which was named after the late Elena Baltacha, a former British player.

On Friday, June 30, a select group of girls from the Elena Baltacha Foundation joined the WTA and Morgan Stanley at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel to celebrate the WTA’s 50th Anniversary milestone before receiving an exclusive tour of Morgan Stanley’s London-based operations.

The pre-Wimbledon events in the UK are part of a yearlong series that will bring the Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley program to communities worldwide to engage people of all ages and abilities to lead healthy and productive lives on and off the court.

Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley was launched at the Credit One Charleston Open with a week of inclusive events that included tennis clinics for the local chapter of Special Olympics as well as education and information sessions introducing the WTA Coaches Inclusion program to members.

To learn more about the WTA Foundation or to make a donation, visit http://www.wtacharities.wtatennis.com