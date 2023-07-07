Brands like Nike, Adidas, EleVen and Fila have unveiled their latest collections, showcasing sustainable manufacturing, traditional tailoring techniques and modern twists.

Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog will explore the captivating tennis ensembles that will make a lasting impression on and off the court.

The latest Nike London collection takes great pride in its manufacturing approach that excludes UV treatments, bleaching and water-intensive processes, all the while maintaining the cleanest shade of white.

The Nike London Slam Dress and Nike London Slam Tank are both racerback designs that combine different mesh fabrics, including open-hole layers for maximum breathability. The Nike London Slam Skirt has a pleated silhouette, accentuated by an asymmetrical hemline. It features a comfortable mesh elastic waistband and includes a convenient built-in shortie with a pocket located on the right side.

Photo by Getty Images

New Nike tennis shoes, such as this NikeCourt Zoom NXT model, feature green accents and a reference to the exact height of Wimbledon grass (8 mm).

Photo by Getty Images

Adidas draws inspiration from the techniques and fabrics cherished by London tailors, including single pleating and seersucker textiles, thereby celebrating the area's rich heritage. The collection also incorporates innovative increased pattern efficiency technology in specific pieces, a tailoring technique designed to minimize fabric waste. Accents of vibrant lime and refreshing lemon infuse a touch of color onto the pristine white apparel.

The Adidas Lawn Dress Pro and the Adidas Lawn Y-Tank Pro feature visuals inspired by heraldry and grid patterns found in tennis, such as racquets, nets and court line shapes.

The Adidas Lawn Pleat Skirt Pro embraces single pleating, a folding technique that not only gathers the fabric and secures it in place but also provides additional space for optimal comfort. Accompanying this stylish skirt is a complementary compression short, featuring a sophisticated jacquard texture and sleek side panels with convenient ball pockets.

Photo by Getty Images

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams created a special collection for her return to the Grand Slam. The EleVen capsule seamlessly blends the timeless all-white dress code with a modern twist of elevated active fashion. The designs feature foil detailing and leopard lace. Among the outfit options, the American tennis legend might choose this EleVen Play Hard Dress that can be layered with the EleVen Play Hard Jacket.

Photo by Getty Images

Fila-sponsored WTA players will sport the White Line collection that features three top options, two skorts and one dress. This promotional image of Barbora Krejcikova highlights the White Line Racerback Tank, designed with breathable mesh fabric at the back yoke and armholes for enhanced ventilation, and the Asymmetrical Skort, a wrap-style silhouette with asymmetrical pleating.

Photo by Getty Images

Shelby Rogers models the White Line Pleat Dress, featuring breathable mesh fabric inserts at the armholes and a pleated hemline. It includes matching ball shorts and incorporates anti-odor and moisture-wicking technologies.

The anticipation for both the thrilling matches and the fashion statements on the court continues to rise. With brands like Nike, Adidas, EleVen and Fila delivering innovative designs and unique interpretations, tennis ensembles will no doubt make a lasting impact at this year’s Wimbledon.