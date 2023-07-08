If the past 24 hours have taught us anything about Ekaterina Alexandrova, it's that she is not only resilient but finally believes she can break long-standing barriers.

LONDON, England -- It's amazing how much difference 24 hours can make.

On Friday, Ekaterina Alexandrova battled for 2 hours and 49 minutes before she was able to put away Madison Brengle 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 7-6[7] -- the first triple-tiebreak women's match at Wimbledon in the Open Era and only the fourth in Grand Slam history. For all its historic interest, though, Alexandrova -- who committed 91 unforced errors in the match -- grimaces when asked about it.

"It was so difficult and nothing seemed to work," the No.21 seed said. "It was so long. So long. I just wanted it to end and I just felt relief when it was."

1 - Ekaterina Alexandrova - Madison Brengle is the first 3-tie breaks Women's Singles match in Wimbledon in the Open Era and the 4th in a Major (after Graf-Shriver US 1985, Fernandez-Meskhi US 1991 and Masarova-Bogdan US 2021). Show.#Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @WTA @WTA_insider — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 7, 2023

Back at SW19 on Saturday for her third round against Dalma Galfi, the 28-year-old Alexandrova was a player transformed. She landed 80% of her first serves and smacked 20 winners to 15 unforced errors to win 6-0, 6-4 in 58 minutes and reach the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time.

She hadn't woken up like that. Alexandrova started the day still tired from the day before, then found her pre-match practice disrupted by yet another London rain shower.

"We only hit for 10 to 15 minutes and didn't know what to do," she said after defeating Galfi. "But when I got on court, I felt calm."

As different as her past two matches have been, both are examples of how Alexandrova, buoyed by newfound self-belief, is breaking through some long-standing barriers.

There's an irony to Alexandrova getting the historical triple-tiebreak record. Before last month, she had won just one of the 17 deciding tiebreaks she had played at tour level -- a statistic about which she was all too aware.

"I had such a difficult relationship with third-set tiebreaks," she said. "I became so nervous. You've played for two hours before, and now seven points will decide the whole match."

In an unlikely twist, the breakthrough came when there was even more pressure. Three weeks ago in 's-Hertogenbosch, Alexandrova managed to defend a WTA title for the first time after beating Veronika Kudermetova 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) in the final.

"When I played Veronika in 's-Hertogenbosch, I didn't have that feeling," she said. "I don't know why. I just thought, you have to play every single point. It doesn't matter how it's going to be in the end, just play. And then I won -- it was so amazing.

"That feeling, like I didn't just win but I won in a third-set tiebreak. After that, I think I'm not scared of tiebreaks anymore. That tiebreak was a turning point."

Her victory over Galfi was another breakthrough. Despite a career-high ranking of No.16 and a consistent place among the seeded positions since 2020, Alexandrova had lost all six of her Grand Slam third-round matches before this week. The most recent loss, at Roland Garros to Beatriz Haddad Maia, had been from match point up.

"I was feeling like I was stuck," she said. "Two matches, then some kind of block or something. Now it feels like a relief. It's over. I can play easily now."

Alexandrova says the experience of having achieved these results is more significant than any changes she has made behind the scenes. In May, she trialed a coaching partnership with Dmitry Tursunov, but it lasted only two tournaments. She is now working with her father, Evgeny, again.

But a free-swinging Alexandrova could be ominous news for her next opponent, either No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka or Anna Blinkova. Alexandrova has a 3-2 record against the Australian Open champion Sabalenka, including a 7-5, 6-0 triumph on grass in the 2022 's-Hertogenbosch final.

Alexandrova remains cagy, saying that she will have "no expectations" of that match. But, having freed herself from her mental blocks, her formidable big-hitting game could pose a serious threat.