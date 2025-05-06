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Ekaterina
Alexandrova

31 yrs
5' 9'' (1.75m)
Current Singles Rank
18
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
14 / 19
Prize Money
$1,201,340

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Igor Andreev
  • Worked with her father, Evgeny. Was previously coached by Vojta Flegl
  • Mother is Julia, also has sister, Anna, and brother Jury. Began playing tennis at age 6
  • Favorite shot is forehand; favorite surface is hard
  • Speaks Russian, English and Czech
  • Likes to cook, especially making cakes
  • Admires Serena Williams

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

10

Height

5' 9'' (1.75m)

Birthday

Nov 15, 1994 November 15, 1994

Birthplace

Chelyabinsk, Russia

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (5): 2025 - Linz
2023 -'s-Hertogenbosch
2022 - 's-Hertogenbosch, Seoul
2020 - Shenzhen

Finalist (8): 2026 - Abu Dhabi
2025 - Ningbo, Seoul, Monterrey
2024 - Linz
2023 - Cleveland
2021 - Moscow
2018 - Linz

DOUBLES
Winner (3): 2026 - Berlin (w/Noskova), Abu Dhabi (w/Joint)
2019 - Budapest (w/Zvonareva)

Finalist (1): 2025 - Stuttgart (w/Zhang)

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (3): 2019 - Limoges
2018 - Limoges
2016 - Limoges

Career in Review

In 2025 claimed first career WTA 500 title at Linz and reached three additional finals all at 500 events; Monterrey, Seoul and Ningbo. Made her Top 10 debut on October 13 and finished the season inside the Top 10

Played WTA Finals debut match at the 2025 WTA Finals as an alternate in the round robin stage, lost to eventual champion Elena Rybakina

In 2024, highlights included reaching the final at Linz (l. Ostapenko in Final) and semifinals at Adelaide (l. eventual champion Ostapenko), Miami (l. eventual champion Collins), 's-Hertogenbosch (l. eventual champion Samsonova) and Monterrey (l. Sun); also made quarterfinals at Wuhan (l. Xin. Wang) and her best Grand Slam result of the season came during a 3r run at US Open (l. eventual champion Sabalenka)

In 2023, won fourth career singles title at 's-Hertogenbosch, successfully defending the title and defeating top seed, Kudermetova in the final. A run of successful results followed with SF at Berlin (l. eventual champion, Kvitova), 4r at Wimbledon (l. Sabalenka) - a career best result at any of the majors and runner-up at Cleveland (l. Sorribes Tormo).

Reached a 2023 peak ranking of No. 16 on February 20 following a 3r finish at Australian Open (l. Linette), before posting two QF results at Miami (l. eventual champion Kvitova) and Charleston (l. Bencic). Another QF then came in the Asian Swing at Tokyo (l. Pavlyuchenkova).

In 2022, won titles at ‘s-Hertogenbosch (d. Sabalenka in F) and Seoul (d. Ostapenko in F). Also advanced to SF at Charleston, Madrid and Ostrava, making Top 20 debut on October 10, 2022

Reached third WTA singles final in 2021, enjoying run to final at home tournament of Moscow (l. Kontaveit). Other key result was SF run at Gippsland Trophy (l. Kanepi)

Posted two best wins-by-ranking of career in 2021, defeating No.2 Halep (Gippsland Trophy) and No.2 Sabalenka (Moscow)

Reached 2r on Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020

Opened 2020 season by lifting her maiden WTA singles title, at Shenzhen (d. Rybakina in F)

Made Top 50 debut on June 17, 2019 after QF run at 's-Hertogenbosch

Registered 30 Tour-level match wins during 2019, in which she reached SF at Budapest, Seoul and Linz and made QF at St. Petersburg, 's-Hertogenbosch, Eastbourne and Moscow. Also advanced to 3r at a major for the first time, at Roland Garros

Won sole WTA doubles title at 2019 Budapest (w/Zvonareva)

Came through qualifying to make maiden WTA final appearance at 2018 Linz (l. Giorgi)

Advanced to first WTA QF at 2018 Seoul, scoring maiden Top 10 win of her career en route, over No.10 Ostapenko

Made Top 100 debut at No.93 on March 20, 2017 after winning title at $60K ITF/Shenzhen-CHN

At 2016 Wimbledon, ranked No.223, won her way through qualifying on her maiden Slam appearance, going on to reach 2r (upset No.23 seed Ivanovic in 1r)

Won WTA 125K Series title at Limoges in 2016, 2018-19

Reached 2r on WTA main draw debut at 2016 Katowice (as qualifier, l. eventual R-Up Giorgi)

Contested qualifying for the first time at a WTA-level tournament at 2014 Bad Gastein

Played first professional events of career on ITF Circuit in Europe in 2011

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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Hot Shots
Taylor Townsend, Toronto 2026

What was the hottest shot from Toronto?

3m read
23h ago
Match Reaction

Ten in a row: Svitolina powers into Toronto semifinals

2m read
4d ago
Elina Svitolina, Toronto 2026
highlights

Svitolina rallies past Alexandrova to set Toronto semifinal with Swiatek

4d ago
Elina Svitolina, Toronto 2026
04:59
Register to view interviews

Alexandrova neutralizes Sabalenka's serve with an aggressive return strategy

6d ago
TORONTO - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - R16 - EKATERINA ALEXANDROVA_Digital Download_m51394
04:36
Hot Shots

Hot shots: Alexandrova spams return to sender button against powerful Sabalenka serve

6d ago
Ekaterina Alexandrova, Toronto 2026
01:05
Match Reaction

The keys to Alexandrova's upset of Sabalenka in Toronto

4m read
6d ago
Ekaterina Alexandrova, Toronto 2026
highlights

Alexandrova upsets World No. 1 Sabalenka to reach Toronto quarterfinals

1w ago
Ekaterina Alexandrova, Toronto 2026
06:03