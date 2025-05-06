Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (5): 2025 - Linz

2023 -'s-Hertogenbosch

2022 - 's-Hertogenbosch, Seoul

2020 - Shenzhen



Finalist (8): 2026 - Abu Dhabi

2025 - Ningbo, Seoul, Monterrey

2024 - Linz

2023 - Cleveland

2021 - Moscow

2018 - Linz



DOUBLES

Winner (3): 2026 - Berlin (w/Noskova), Abu Dhabi (w/Joint)

2019 - Budapest (w/Zvonareva)



Finalist (1): 2025 - Stuttgart (w/Zhang)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2019 - Limoges

2018 - Limoges

2016 - Limoges





Career in Review

In 2025 claimed first career WTA 500 title at Linz and reached three additional finals all at 500 events; Monterrey, Seoul and Ningbo. Made her Top 10 debut on October 13 and finished the season inside the Top 10



Played WTA Finals debut match at the 2025 WTA Finals as an alternate in the round robin stage, lost to eventual champion Elena Rybakina



In 2024, highlights included reaching the final at Linz (l. Ostapenko in Final) and semifinals at Adelaide (l. eventual champion Ostapenko), Miami (l. eventual champion Collins), 's-Hertogenbosch (l. eventual champion Samsonova) and Monterrey (l. Sun); also made quarterfinals at Wuhan (l. Xin. Wang) and her best Grand Slam result of the season came during a 3r run at US Open (l. eventual champion Sabalenka)



In 2023, won fourth career singles title at 's-Hertogenbosch, successfully defending the title and defeating top seed, Kudermetova in the final. A run of successful results followed with SF at Berlin (l. eventual champion, Kvitova), 4r at Wimbledon (l. Sabalenka) - a career best result at any of the majors and runner-up at Cleveland (l. Sorribes Tormo).



Reached a 2023 peak ranking of No. 16 on February 20 following a 3r finish at Australian Open (l. Linette), before posting two QF results at Miami (l. eventual champion Kvitova) and Charleston (l. Bencic). Another QF then came in the Asian Swing at Tokyo (l. Pavlyuchenkova).



In 2022, won titles at ‘s-Hertogenbosch (d. Sabalenka in F) and Seoul (d. Ostapenko in F). Also advanced to SF at Charleston, Madrid and Ostrava, making Top 20 debut on October 10, 2022



Reached third WTA singles final in 2021, enjoying run to final at home tournament of Moscow (l. Kontaveit). Other key result was SF run at Gippsland Trophy (l. Kanepi)



Posted two best wins-by-ranking of career in 2021, defeating No.2 Halep (Gippsland Trophy) and No.2 Sabalenka (Moscow)



Reached 2r on Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020



Opened 2020 season by lifting her maiden WTA singles title, at Shenzhen (d. Rybakina in F)



Made Top 50 debut on June 17, 2019 after QF run at 's-Hertogenbosch



Registered 30 Tour-level match wins during 2019, in which she reached SF at Budapest, Seoul and Linz and made QF at St. Petersburg, 's-Hertogenbosch, Eastbourne and Moscow. Also advanced to 3r at a major for the first time, at Roland Garros



Won sole WTA doubles title at 2019 Budapest (w/Zvonareva)



Came through qualifying to make maiden WTA final appearance at 2018 Linz (l. Giorgi)



Advanced to first WTA QF at 2018 Seoul, scoring maiden Top 10 win of her career en route, over No.10 Ostapenko



Made Top 100 debut at No.93 on March 20, 2017 after winning title at $60K ITF/Shenzhen-CHN



At 2016 Wimbledon, ranked No.223, won her way through qualifying on her maiden Slam appearance, going on to reach 2r (upset No.23 seed Ivanovic in 1r)



Won WTA 125K Series title at Limoges in 2016, 2018-19



Reached 2r on WTA main draw debut at 2016 Katowice (as qualifier, l. eventual R-Up Giorgi)



Contested qualifying for the first time at a WTA-level tournament at 2014 Bad Gastein



Played first professional events of career on ITF Circuit in Europe in 2011

