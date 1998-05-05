Aryna Sabalenka

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (24): 2026 - Miami, Indian Wells, Brisbane

2025 - US Open, Madrid, Miami, Brisbane

2024 - Wuhan, US Open, Cincinnati, Australian Open

2023 - Adelaide #1, Australian Open, Madrid

2021 - Abu Dhabi, Madrid

2020 - Doha, Ostrava, Linz

2019 - Shenzhen, Wuhan, Zhuhai

2018 - New Haven, Wuhan



Finalist (20): 2026 - Australian Open

2025 - WTA Finals, Roland Garros, Stuttgart, Indian Wells, Australian Open

2024 - Brisbane, Madrid, Rome

2023 - US Open, Indian Wells, Stuttgart

2022 - Stuttgart, 's-Hertogenbosch, WTA Finals

2021 - Stuttgart

2019 - San Jose

2018 - Lugano, Eastbourne

2017 - Tianjin



DOUBLES

Winner (6): 2021 - Australian Open (w/Mertens), Berlin (w/Azarenka)

2020 - Ostrava (w/Mertens)

2019 - Indian Wells, Miami, US Open (all w/Mertens)



Finalist (2): 2019 - Wuhan (w/Mertens)

2018 - Lugano (w/Lapko)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2017 - Mumbai



DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2017 - Taipei (w/V. Kudermetova)





Career in Review

Won a Tour leading four titles in 2025, including her 4th career Grand Slam title at US Open (d. Anisimova in final) as well as Madrid, Miami and Brisbane; also finished runner-up at WTA Finals, Australian Open, Roland Garros, Indian Wells and Stuttgart for a Tour leading nine finals overall



Ended 2025 by finishing at World No.1 for the second straight year, posting the most Tour match wins of any player with 63 and setting a new WTA single-season record in prize money with $15,008,519



Reached seven finals across 2024, defending her Australian Open crown, winning the US Open and also won titles at Cincinnati and Wuhan. Recaptured the No.1 ranking in October and finished the season as the WTA Year-End No.1 for the first time in her career



Outstanding 2023 saw her win debut Grand Slam title at Australian Open (d. Rybakina in F), reach second Major final at US Open (l. Gauff in F) and become the WTA World No.1 player for the first time in career (after US Open). In addition won titles at Adelaide and Madrid



Highlight of 2022 season was R-Up finish at WTA Finals in Fort Worth (l. Garcia in F); upset No.1 Swiatek, No.2 Jabeur and No.3 Pegula en route to final - only the fourth woman in history to beat the No.1, No.2 and No.3 at the same tournament



Lifted two titles during 2021 campaign, at Abu Dhabi and Madrid, while was R-Up at Stuttgart. Also reached a further three SFs, including at Wimbledon and US Open



In doubles, lifted second major at 2021 Australian Open (w/Mertens, d. Krejcikova/Siniakova in F)



Won final nine matches of 2020 to end the year with back-to-back titles - at Ostrava (d. Azarenka in F) and Linz (d. Mertens in F) - and ranked at No.10. Having also taken home the silverware at Doha (d. Kvitova in F), was one of two players (also Halep) to lift three singles titles during disrupted 2020 season



Ended as World No.11 for the second straight year in 2019 after capturing three WTA singles titles at Shenzhen (d. Riske in F), Wuhan (d. Riske in F) and Zhuhai (d. Bertens in F)



Made Top-10 debut on January 28, 2019 following 3r run at 2019 Australian Open



Ended 2019 at No.2 in WTA doubles rankings after capturing first Grand Slam doubles trophy at US Open (w/Mertens, d. Azarenka/Barty in F). Earlier in the season, the pair claimed the 'Sunshine Double' by winning back-to-back titles at Indian Wells (d. Krejcikova/Siniakova in F) and Miami (d. Stosur/ Zhang in F)



Enjoyed breakthrough season in 2018, lifting two titles, at New Haven (d. Suarez Navarro in F) and Wuhan (d. Kontaveit in F), winning 46 matches and finishing at No.11 in the rankings. Entered Top 50 on April 16 after run to Lugano final, and Top 20 on August 27 following New Haven title



Broke into Top 100 at No.76 on October 16, 2017 after reaching first Tour-level final at Tianjin (l. Sharapova). Also in 2017 made SF at Tashkent (l. Babos) and lifted WTA 125k Series title at Mumbai (d. Jakupovic)



Made Grand Slam main draw debut at 2017 Wimbledon, falling in 2r (as qualifier, d. Khromacheva, l. Witthoeft)



Fell 1r on main draw debut at 2017 Dubai (as qualifier, l. Ka.Bondarenko). WTA qualifying debut came at 2016 Rabat



Lifted first three ITF Circuit titles in 2015, including a 13-match win streak towards the year's end, winning back-to-back trophies in Antalya, Turkey



Made debut on ITF Circuit in Minsk in 2012