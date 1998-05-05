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Aryna
Sabalenka

28 yrs
5' 11" (1.82m)
Current Singles Rank
1
Singles Titles
3
Won / Lost
38 / 7
Prize Money
$5,165,626

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Anton Dubrov
  • Previously coached by Dmitry Tursunov and Didi Kindlmann
  • Started playing tennis when she was 6 by an accident when her father Sergey drove by the tennis courts and decided to give it a try
  • Has a sweet tooth and considers something sweet as a perfect present
  • Loves her grandmother's cooking, and looks forward to her pancakes when she is away from home
  • Has a tiger tattoo on her left arm, which earned her the nickname "The Tiger"
  • She spends her time off with family, catching up with friends, or reading; her favorite book is "The Count of Monte Cristo"

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

1

Height

5' 11" (1.82m)

Birthday

May 5, 1998 May 5, 1998

Birthplace

Minsk, Belarus
Anton Dubrov - 2023 Australian Open - Day 12-DSC_6781 2
Anton Dubrov

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (24): 2026 - Miami, Indian Wells, Brisbane
2025 - US Open, Madrid, Miami, Brisbane
2024 - Wuhan, US Open, Cincinnati, Australian Open
2023 - Adelaide #1, Australian Open, Madrid
2021 - Abu Dhabi, Madrid
2020 - Doha, Ostrava, Linz
2019 - Shenzhen, Wuhan, Zhuhai
2018 - New Haven, Wuhan

Finalist (20): 2026 - Australian Open
2025 - WTA Finals, Roland Garros, Stuttgart, Indian Wells, Australian Open
2024 - Brisbane, Madrid, Rome
2023 - US Open, Indian Wells, Stuttgart
2022 - Stuttgart, 's-Hertogenbosch, WTA Finals
2021 - Stuttgart
2019 - San Jose
2018 - Lugano, Eastbourne
2017 - Tianjin

DOUBLES
Winner (6): 2021 - Australian Open (w/Mertens), Berlin (w/Azarenka)
2020 - Ostrava (w/Mertens)
2019 - Indian Wells, Miami, US Open (all w/Mertens)

Finalist (2): 2019 - Wuhan (w/Mertens)
2018 - Lugano (w/Lapko)


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2017 - Mumbai

DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2017 - Taipei (w/V. Kudermetova)

Career in Review

Won a Tour leading four titles in 2025, including her 4th career Grand Slam title at US Open (d. Anisimova in final) as well as Madrid, Miami and Brisbane; also finished runner-up at WTA Finals, Australian Open, Roland Garros, Indian Wells and Stuttgart for a Tour leading nine finals overall

Ended 2025 by finishing at World No.1 for the second straight year, posting the most Tour match wins of any player with 63 and setting a new WTA single-season record in prize money with $15,008,519

Reached seven finals across 2024, defending her Australian Open crown, winning the US Open and also won titles at Cincinnati and Wuhan. Recaptured the No.1 ranking in October and finished the season as the WTA Year-End No.1 for the first time in her career

Outstanding 2023 saw her win debut Grand Slam title at Australian Open (d. Rybakina in F), reach second Major final at US Open (l. Gauff in F) and become the WTA World No.1 player for the first time in career (after US Open). In addition won titles at Adelaide and Madrid

Highlight of 2022 season was R-Up finish at WTA Finals in Fort Worth (l. Garcia in F); upset No.1 Swiatek, No.2 Jabeur and No.3 Pegula en route to final - only the fourth woman in history to beat the No.1, No.2 and No.3 at the same tournament

Lifted two titles during 2021 campaign, at Abu Dhabi and Madrid, while was R-Up at Stuttgart. Also reached a further three SFs, including at Wimbledon and US Open

In doubles, lifted second major at 2021 Australian Open (w/Mertens, d. Krejcikova/Siniakova in F)

Won final nine matches of 2020 to end the year with back-to-back titles - at Ostrava (d. Azarenka in F) and Linz (d. Mertens in F) - and ranked at No.10. Having also taken home the silverware at Doha (d. Kvitova in F), was one of two players (also Halep) to lift three singles titles during disrupted 2020 season

Ended as World No.11 for the second straight year in 2019 after capturing three WTA singles titles at Shenzhen (d. Riske in F), Wuhan (d. Riske in F) and Zhuhai (d. Bertens in F)

Made Top-10 debut on January 28, 2019 following 3r run at 2019 Australian Open

Ended 2019 at No.2 in WTA doubles rankings after capturing first Grand Slam doubles trophy at US Open (w/Mertens, d. Azarenka/Barty in F). Earlier in the season, the pair claimed the 'Sunshine Double' by winning back-to-back titles at Indian Wells (d. Krejcikova/Siniakova in F) and Miami (d. Stosur/ Zhang in F)

Enjoyed breakthrough season in 2018, lifting two titles, at New Haven (d. Suarez Navarro in F) and Wuhan (d. Kontaveit in F), winning 46 matches and finishing at No.11 in the rankings. Entered Top 50 on April 16 after run to Lugano final, and Top 20 on August 27 following New Haven title

Broke into Top 100 at No.76 on October 16, 2017 after reaching first Tour-level final at Tianjin (l. Sharapova). Also in 2017 made SF at Tashkent (l. Babos) and lifted WTA 125k Series title at Mumbai (d. Jakupovic)

Made Grand Slam main draw debut at 2017 Wimbledon, falling in 2r (as qualifier, d. Khromacheva, l. Witthoeft)

Fell 1r on main draw debut at 2017 Dubai (as qualifier, l. Ka.Bondarenko). WTA qualifying debut came at 2016 Rabat

Lifted first three ITF Circuit titles in 2015, including a 13-match win streak towards the year's end, winning back-to-back trophies in Antalya, Turkey

Made debut on ITF Circuit in Minsk in 2012

Latest Matches

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"Never give up and just stay aggressive, stay hungry and push yourself no matter what's going on in your life."

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka

Player updates

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Tournament News
Aryna_Sabalenka National_Bank Open 2026, Day 1

Top quotes from Cincinnati media day: 'I love having the target on my back'

3m read
11h ago
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Aryna Sabalenka refocuses in Cincinnati after an early loss in Toronto

2d ago
CINCINNATI - PRE TOURNAMENT INTERVIEW - ARYNA SABALENKA_Digital Download_m51453
01:22
Match Reaction

The keys to Alexandrova's upset of Sabalenka in Toronto

4m read
6d ago
Ekaterina Alexandrova, Toronto 2026
Match Reaction

Sabalenka's clutch play seals win over Zhang, sends her into Toronto Round of 16

2m read
1w ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Toronto 2026
highlights

Sabalenka locks in late to put away Zhang in tight Toronto third-round clash

1w ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Toronto 2026
04:37
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Sabalenka ready for more after a convincing start to her Toronto campaign

1w ago
TORONTO - POST-MATCH INTERVIEW - R64 - ARYNA SABALENKA_Digital Download_m51264
01:09
Match Reaction

By the Numbers: Sabalenka extends hard-court winning streak to 13 in Toronto

1m read
1w ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Toronto 2026