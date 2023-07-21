In her WTA main-draw debut, home hope Aurora Zantedeschi pulled off a pair of miraculous hot shots in the first round of the Palermo Ladies Open.

Ranked just No.603 and making her WTA main-draw debut, Aurora Zantedeschi fell in the first round of the Palermo Ladies Open this week 6-4, 6-3 to Diane Parry -- but not before pulling off a pair of hot shots that belied her status.

The Italian 22-year-old started the match brightly, and in the third game managed to flick a no-look pass past Parry en route to a 3-0 lead. World No.82 Parry responded by winning the next five games to turn the set around, but serving to stay in the set at 5-3, Zantedeschi outdid herself. Scrambling back to retrieve a top-quality Parry lob, she conjured up an angled tweener pass that outfoxed the Frenchwoman.

Zantedeschi had started the week as a modest qualifying wild card, defeating Sada Nahimana and Martina Colmegna to make the main draw. If shots like this are any indication, it won't be her last.