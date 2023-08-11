No.6 seed Coco Gauff surrendered just three games against Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova to reach the quarterfinals for the third straight year at the WTA 1000 event in Canada.

Not even an almost-full day of rain can cool off the red-hot Coco Gauff.

The American, champion in Washington, D.C. last week, rolled past Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrouova 6-3, 6-0 in the third round of the Omnium Banque Nationale on Thursday night for her sixth straight victory.

Gauff wrapped up a 62-minute win at nearly 10:30 p.m. local time, more than seven hours after the match was scheduled to be played as a result of rain for much of the day in Montreal.

@CocoGauff eases past Vondrousova 6-3, 6-0, defeating top 10 players three times consecutively for the first time!

From 2-2 in the first set, Gauff won 10 of the next 11 games to improve to 2-0 against Vondrousova and advance to the quarterfinals at the WTA 1000 event in Canada for the third straight year. She broke the left-hander's serve five times in eight opportunities.

"It was a very weird match, to be honest. ... It was just one of those things, [waiting around] all day, I think we were just ready to go out there and play," Gauff said afterward.

"I wasn't expecting the score line to be what it was. She's been playing some great tennis lately, coming off of a Slam win, so I'm super happy with how I was able to manage today.

"We were supposed to be on a bigger court, playing the reigning Wimbledon champion. ... I think the energy of the match was a little bit mellow, but no matter what court I'm on, I'm going to fight and try my best."

The No.6 seed will look to reach her first-career semifinal in Canada against her doubles partner and fellow American, No.4 seed Jessica Pegula, up next. In the first match of the day, which began nearly 12 hours before Gauff finished off Vondrousova, Pegula beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-0.

The pair have split two meeting this year. Pegula was a straight-sets winner in Dubai, and Gauff did the same in Eastbourne.

"Jess is not an easy opponent," Gauff said. "I know her very well, last time I was able to come through with the straight-set win, but I don't think it'll be easy."