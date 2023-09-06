French Open champions Hsieh Su-Wei and Wang Xinyu advanced to their second major semifinal of the season, boosting Hsieh's chances of finishing the tournament at World No.1.

NEW YORK -- No.8 seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Wang Xinyu scored their 10th consecutive team win at the majors after defeating No.3 seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4 to advance to the US Open semifinals.

Having won Roland Garros with Wang and Wimbledon with Barbora Strycova, Hsieh is now 16-0 at the Slams in doubles this season.

There will be a new Doubles No.1 after New York, with either Gauff and Pegula or Hsieh overtaking reigning No.1 Katerina Siniakova. With her progress in New York, the 37-year-old can leave New York as Doubles World No.1 by winning the title. If she falls short of that mark, Gauff and Pegula will rise to No.1 after the tournament.

In a match full of ebbs and flows, Gauff and Pegula raced out to a 3-0 lead in the opening set only to lose nine consecutive points and see the No.8 seeds level at 3-3. With Wang holding her own at the baseline against two Top 10 singles players, Hsieh and Wang edge their way through the first set to pocket a lead.

Gauff and Pegula bounced back to force a deciding set but struggled to hold their serves. After Hsieh and Wang broke for a 2-1 lead, Hsieh staved off seven break points in the longest game of the match to extend their lead, which eventually settled at 4-1.

Gauff and Pegula had one more comeback effort in them. Playing more aggressively at the net, they stormed back to tie up the decider at 4-4. But another poor service game allowed Hsieh and Wang to break one final time and Wang coolly served out the 2-hour and 12-minute win.

Hsieh and Wang will put their win streak up against 16th seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe, who upset No.6 seeds Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(8) in the quarterfinals.

The second semifinal will see 2020 champions Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva take on the only unseeded team remaining in Jennifer Brady and Luisa Stefani. On Tuesday, Brady and Stefani bested Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Siegemund and Zvonareva, seeded 12th, survived a 3-hour effort on Wednesday to beat Madrid champions Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

The doubles semifinals will be played on Friday.