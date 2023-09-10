NEW YORK -- Celebrities were out in full force at the US Open to take in a historic moment as 19-year-old Coco Gauff captured her first Grand Slam title in an inspired come-from-behind win over Aryna Sabalenka.
The stands on Arthur Ashe Stadium were heaving with stars from the big screen, small screen, and the sporting world, including Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Mindy Kaling, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Brosnahan, Cara Delevigne, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, Monica Seles, Tracy Austin, Shonda Rhimes, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Al Roker, Diane Keaton, Jake Paul and Alec Baldwin.
More from the US Open final:
- Gauff secures first Grand Slam after outlasting Sabalenka at US Open
- As it happened: Coco Gauff wins the 2023 US Open
- Photos: Coco Gauff and the last 30 champions on home soil
- 'I'm still positive and still motivated': Sabalenka eyes year-end No.1
Here's how the world reacted to Coco's big win:
Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 9, 2023
So proud of you, @CocoGauff! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WBeqiaIrTk— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 9, 2023
Congrats to U.S. Open Champion @CocoGauff. You electrified Arthur Ashe stadium and the entire nation – the first of more to come and proof that anything is possible if you never give up and always believe.— President Biden (@POTUS) September 9, 2023
You’ve made America so proud. https://t.co/N3Pl56wsJM
Wow. What a champion (in so many ways)! Congratulations, #CocoGauff! #USOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/EE4DHXzjo7— Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 9, 2023
Congratulations, @CocoGauff! Your drive and determination are an inspiration to the millions of little girls watching. I feel confident that while this is your first Major title, it won’t be your last. https://t.co/pdpVNw7bnr— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 9, 2023
This generation is living the dream of the Original 9.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2023
Congratulations, @CocoGauff! 💙 https://t.co/Tl5XlDRi9E
Congratulations on breaking the ice at the US Open @CocoGauff. Winning your first major at home is special. You kept calm and withstood the pressure with maturity and purpose, the sign of a great champion. Enjoy the moment! 🚀— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 9, 2023
Inspirational win @CocoGauff 🎉,— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 10, 2023
Been watching your 🎾 and following you for years. It’s great to see so much hard work and passion being rewarded.
You shine brighter than ever🌟#TEAM8 pic.twitter.com/BmtEnOz9O0
CONGRATS @CocoGauff‼️‼️‼️— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 9, 2023
TOP OF THE WORLD MA‼️‼️‼️
Ancient reference from an old guy!
🙌🙌🙌 Champ!! https://t.co/s1K773rPIO— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) September 9, 2023
All of us watching the final right now. 🫣😂😧 pic.twitter.com/ObtPsVwWdh— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023
South Florida don’t quit!! 😤@CocoGauff is your 2023 @usopen champion after a comeback for the ages 👏— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 9, 2023
📸: @WTA pic.twitter.com/OjP73QnFJX
Witnessed something special.— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 9, 2023
Congrats @CocoGauff! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/75li7YHvWa
MASSIVE congratulations, @CocoGauff!! All of the feels! 🥳🤩 https://t.co/C0np5YkiR6— Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) September 10, 2023
This @usopen final has us all so stressed and so entertained. Let's go @CocoGauff!!!!— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 9, 2023
The last two 🇺🇸 teenagers to win the #USOpen singles title! 😎@CocoGauff | @serenawilliams | @usta pic.twitter.com/bI1tmzLk0M— Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) September 9, 2023
Her character is as excellent as her play. @cocogauff is here to stay! https://t.co/7qnqoEZTGR— Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) September 9, 2023
Congratulations to @CocoGauff for killing it @usopen. You have made us all so very proud. 🇺🇸Your grace and strength are inspirational and exemplary. Thank you for being you.— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) September 10, 2023
SOUTH FLORIDA STAND UP!— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 9, 2023
Congrats to the 2023 @usopen CHAMP @CocoGauff!! 🏆👏 https://t.co/JBfIgT5qLs
Congratulations to @CocoGauff for beating Aryna Sabalenka and winning the U.S. Open!!! Kudos to her parents Corey and Candi, they’ve done an outstanding job!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 9, 2023
Here's how the locker room reacted to the newest member of the Grand Slam club and, on Monday, the World No.3 in singles and No.1 in doubles.
The cutest moment. Congrats @CocoGauff 🫶🏼 https://t.co/c9RafwVlom— Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) September 9, 2023
Congrats to you both! @CocoGauff on your 1st GS title, so special on your home soil and to @SabalenkaA on becoming new no 1. Amazing night and time for women's tennis!👏🏼🏆— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 10, 2023
Congratulations Cocofina @CocoGauff 💖💖💖 my girl you are amazing!!!!— sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 9, 2023
No one more deserving than you! Congratulations Champ 🏆😭 @CocoGauff pic.twitter.com/f4lqyjkdr3— Christopher Eubanks (@chris_eubanks96) September 9, 2023
What a moment @CocoGauff Congratulations on an amazing performance and you are a true champion on and off the court. You make the sport proud— James Blake (@JRBlake) September 9, 2023
Congrats @CocoGauff 🏆, what an amazing performance 🙌🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#USOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/CEOfHjZWCG— Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) September 9, 2023
Wow @CocoGauff— victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 9, 2023
What a moment! Congratulations!
Very well deserved! Enjoy every moment of it ❤️
Huge congratulations @CocoGauff on your @usopen championship. Everyone in Delray Beach is so proud! Your first of many majors to come 🙌 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/v8MA8957Nv— Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) September 10, 2023
Cccccccooooooooooccccccccooooooo !!!!!!!!! Aaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 9, 2023