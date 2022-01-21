Russell Cleeve will assume his role in November, where he will be responsible for developing the WTA’s digital capabilities and crafting a commercial strategy to broaden the WTA audience, enhance fan engagement and drive revenue growth.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) is pleased to announce the appointment of Russell Cleeve as Chief Consumer & Digital Officer of WTA Ventures, the new and dynamic commercial arm of the WTA.

The creation of WTA Ventures was unveiled earlier this year as part of the WTA's strategic collaboration with CVC Capital Partners. The commercial entity aims to build upon the WTA's strong legacy by enhancing the prominence of women's tennis and accelerating commercial progress for the benefit of fans, players, tournaments and all stakeholders in the sport.

Cleeve will assume his role in November, where he will be responsible for developing the WTA’s digital capabilities and crafting a robust commercial strategy to broaden the WTA audience, enhance fan engagement and drive revenue growth. He will report to WTA Ventures’ CEO Marina Storti.

A passionate sports enthusiast, Cleeve joins the WTA from Condé Nast, where he played a pivotal role as a member of the European leadership team, overseeing all consumer revenue streams and proposition development across five markets. His career also boasts an impressive eight-year tenure at Sky, where he was instrumental in establishing a global eCommerce platform to support customer acquisition and retention for Sky's entertainment and sports streaming platform, NOW.

Additionally, he spearheaded the commercial strategy to boost revenue per customer and engagement. Russell brings with him over 25 years of experience and a track record in driving digital commercial transformations for major consumer-focused brands spanning retail, telecoms, travel and media.

Cleeve shared his excitement about the role stating, "As a huge tennis and sports fan, I'm incredibly excited to join WTA Ventures and help promote and elevate professional women's tennis. The WTA's growth potential is huge, and this is such an opportune moment to create real change. I look forward to getting started in November."

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, echoed her enthusiasm stating, "I am delighted to welcome Russell to the team. His vast experience and track record in delivering digital transformation and impressive commercial results aligns perfectly with our vision to propel women's tennis into a new era of innovation and commercial expansion. We look forward to his contribution as he becomes an integral part of the Ventures team."

Russell is the latest leadership role established by WTA Ventures following the appointment of CEO Marina Storti this past May, along with the WTA Ventures Board of Directors in April of representatives across tennis, broadcasting, entertainment and finance industries.