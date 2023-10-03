Victoria Azarenka has been re-elected to the Players’ Council as a Top 20 representative and will be joined in that role by new member, Caroline Garcia.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Tuesday the 2023 election results for the WTA Players’ Council, WTA Tournament Council and WTA Board of Directors.

Victoria Azarenka has been re-elected to the Players’ Council as a Top 20 representative and will be joined in that role by new member, Caroline Garcia. Daria Saville has been newly elected to the 51-100 position, while Gabriela Dabrowski was re-elected for the 21+ position/doubles only position.

On the Tournament Council, Gerard Tsobanian has been re-elected as the Europe 1000 representative. Laura Ceccarelli will move over as the APAC 500 representative and Luiz Carvalho as the APAC 250 representative. Kyle Ross is a new member of the Tournament Council, elected as the Americas 250 representative.

Adam Barrett (Tournament Board Chair and Americas Representative), Bob Moran (Tournament Alternate Representative) and Anja Vreg (Top 20 Singles Player Representative) were all re-elected to their respective WTA Board of Directors positions. Kurt Zumwalt joins the Board representing singles players 21-100+ along with the doubles only players. Zumwalt has served in various financial roles including Treasurer at Amazon and Pro Business Services along with financial roles at Intel and Microsoft. He has also served on the USTA Board of Directors from 2019-2022.

Below is the full list of members who serve on the WTA Board of Directors:

Player Board Representatives

Vanessa Webb: Council Chair; 1-100+ Singles and Doubles-Only Representative

Anja Vreg: Top 20 Singles Representative

Kurt Zumwalt: 21-100+ Singles and Doubles-Only Representative

Brandon Burke: Player Alternate Representative

Tournament Board Representatives

Adam Barrett: Council Chair, Americas Representative

Peter-Michael Reichel: Europe Representative

Cameron Pearson: Asia-Pacific Representative

Bob Moran: Tournament Alternate Representative

Additional Board Representatives

Steve Simon: WTA CEO

David Haggerty: Federation Representative

Kris Dent: Federation Alternate

Players’ Council members

Victoria Azarenka: Top 20 member

Caroline Garcia: Top 20 member

Madison Keys: Top 20 member

Jessica Pegula: Top 20 member

Donna Vekic: 21-50 member

Daria Saville: 51-100 member

Gabriela Dabrowski: 21+ and doubles-only representative

Alex Krunic: 101+ and doubles-only representative

Tournament Council members

Adam Barrett: Council Chair; Americas Board Representative

Bob Moran: Americas 500 member; Board Alternate

Gavin Ziv: Americas 1000 member

Kyle Ross: Americas 250 member

Peter-Michael Reichel: Europe Board Representative

Gerard Tsobanian: Europe 1000 member

Alastair Garland : Europe 500 member

Aljoscha Thron: Europe 250 member

Cameron Pearson: Asia-Pacific Board Representative

Charles Hsiung: Asia-Pacific 1000 member

Laura Ceccarelli: Asia-Pacific 500 member

Luiz Carvalho: Asia-Pacific 250 member

The newly elected and re-elected Tournament Council and Board representatives’ terms began Aug. 30, 2023, with the new Players’ Council terms to begin following the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun. The WTA’s governance structure consists of its Board of Directors, the Players’ Council and the Tournament Council.