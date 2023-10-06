Seven of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 10 are set to descend on the Zhengzhou Open, including US Open champion Coco Gauff.

The final WTA 500 tournament of the season is set to kick off next week at the Zhengzhou Open, where seven of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 10 are set to compete.

Here's what you need to know:

When does the tournament start?

The Zhengzhou Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts at the Central Plain Tennis Center in Zhengzhou, China. In its second edition, the tournament features a 28-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. The Wilson US Open Regular Duty ball will be used.

Main-draw play begins on Monday, Oct. 9.

When are the finals?

The finals will be played on Sunday, Oct. 15. The doubles final will be played at 5 p.m., followed by the singles final at 7:30 p.m.

Champions Reel: How Karolina Pliskova won Zhengzhou 2019

Who are the defending champions?

Karolina Pliskova won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019, defeating Petra Martic 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Kveta Peschke defeated Tamara Zidansek and Yanina Wickmayer, 6-1, 7-6(2) to take the title.

Who are the top seeds?

This year's event features a loaded field after US Open champion Coco Gauff accepted a main-draw wild card. In total, seven of the Top 10 are scheduled to play.

Top 8 seeds:

1. Coco Gauff

2. Elena Rybakina

3. Maria Sakkari

4. Ons Jabeur

5. Marketa Vondrousova

6. Karolina Muchova

7. Caroline Garcia

8. Barbora Krejcikova

Daria Kasatkina, Liudmila Samsonova, Veronika Kudermetova and Zheng Qinwen are also entered.

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

First Round: 1 point/$8,310

Round of 16: 55 points/$11,500

Quarterfinals: 100 points/$21,075

Semifinal: 185 points/$43,323

Final: 305 points/$74,161

Champion: 470 points/$120,150