¡Bienvenidos a Cancún! The Hologic WTA Tour's top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams have touched down at the WTA Finals.

From mariachi greetings to relaxing at the beach, it's been a warm welcome for the world's best players ahead of the season-ending championships.

When she arrived at the airport, World No.1 and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was immediately drawn into the performance of “El Son de la Negra" and happily donned a sombrero for photos with the mariachi band.

US Open champion Coco Gauff also seemed thrilled by the special welcome wagon, as she was captured on social media recording the band on her phone and posing for photos.

Meanwhile, one of the year's other major champions, Marketa Vondrousova, has already hit the practice courts ahead of her WTA Finals debut.

She was joined on the practice courts already by Ons Jabeur, whom she beat in this summer's Wimbledon final, World No.2 Iga Swiatek, the reigning Roland Garros champion and Elena Rybakina, her fellow Wimbledon champion.

Moving over to doubles, Ellen Perez -- one half of the No.8 seeded team along with American Nicole Melichar-Martinez -- found no place she'd rather be to start her second trip to the WTA Finals.

"What a nice welcome to Cancun," Perez wrote on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, with scenic snaps from the beach.

What a nice welcome to Cancun 😍 pic.twitter.com/81oyIb7dow — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) October 25, 2023

And after working hard on the practice court, Vondrousova also stopped in for some sand and sun.

Jabeur, meanwhile, played tourist at Xochimilco, a scenic park, where she took in the sites, met locals, and partook in some snacks.

The group stage of the WTA Finals begins on Sunday, Oct. 29. and the tournament runs through Sunday, Nov. 5.