The 2023 Hologic WTA Tour season concludes next week with the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun, where the top eight singles players and doubles teams of the season will go head-to-head to crown the best of the best.

With the year-end World No.1 ranking and one of the most prestigious titles in the sport on the line, here's what you need to know about Cancun:

When is the tournament?

The WTA Finals are the Hologic WTA Tour's season-ending championships. The round-robin event features the eight singles players and doubles teams who finished atop the seasonlong Race to the WTA Finals leaderboard, which calculates ranking points earned solely during the current season.

The 2023 edition of the WTA Finals returns to Mexico and will be hosted in Cancun for the first time. The tournament will be played as an outdoor hard-court tournament and use the Wilson US Open Regular Duty ball.

The group stage begins on Sunday, Oct. 29. through Sunday, Nov. 5. Two singles matches will be played daily, beginning at 5 p.m. until the final.

The semifinals will be played on Saturday, Nov. 4.

When are the finals?

The finals will be played on Sunday, Nov. 5. The doubles final will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by the singles final at 7 p.m.

What is the format?

The singles and doubles competition at the WTA Finals is played in a round-robin format. Players and teams are drawn into two separate groups and the top two finishers from each group advance to the semifinals. The top finisher from each group will face the No.2 finisher from the other.

The semifinals and final are played in a standard knockout format.

Who won it last year?

Last year in Fort Worth, No.6 seed Caroline Garcia defeated No.7 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4), 6-4 to win her first WTA Finals. Garcia went 2-1 in round-robin play, defeating Daria Kasatkina and Coco Gauff before losing to Iga Swiatek and defeated Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

Champions Reel: How Caroline Garcia won the 2022 WTA Finals Fort Worth

Who is playing?

Singles Field:

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Marketa Vondrousova

8. Maria Sakkari

Karolina Muchova withdrew from the tournament with a continuing wrist injury. As the first alternate, Maria Sakkari moved into the field.

How they got here: A look at Cancun's Elite Eight

Doubles Field:

1. Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula

2. Storm Hunter & Elise Mertens

3. Shuko Aoyama & Ena Shibahara

4. Barbora Krejcikova & Katerina Siniakova

5. Desirae Krawczyk & Demi Schuurs

6. Laura Siegemund & Vera Zvonareva

7. Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe

8. Nicole Melichar-Martinez & Ellen Perez

Who has been drawn into which groups?

The draw ceremony will take place at the Opening Gala on Friday, Oct. 29.

What is the prize money and rankings points on offer?

The total prize pool at the WTA Finals in Cancun is $9,000,000. Players are awarded a base amount of points/prize money for playing each match, plus additional points and prize money for victories. A player can win up to 1,500 points and $3,024,000 million by going undefeated at the WTA Finals to win the singles title.

Rankings points: A player will earn 125 points per match played, plus 125 points per round-robin win, 330 points for a semifinal win and 420 points for winning the final.

Singles prize money: $198,000 participation fee, plus $198,000 for each round-robin win. If a player advances to the semifinals, she adds an additional $54,000. A semifinal win earns an additional $756,000. Winning the final will earn an additional $1,476,000.

Doubles Prize Money: $90,000 participation fee, plus $36,000 for each round-robin win. If a team advances to the semifinals, they will add an additional $9,000. A semifinal win earns an additional $144,000. Winning the final earns an additional $306,000.