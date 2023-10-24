Karolina Muchova has withdrawn from the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun with a continuing right wrist injury.

Muchova, who was the eighth player to qualify for the season-ending tournament, will be replaced in the singles draw by first alternate Maria Sakkari.



This will mark Sakkari’s third consecutive appearance at the WTA Finals, with her best result coming in 2022 when she reached the semifinals after posting a perfect 3-0 record in the group stage.



Sakkari has reached two Hologic WTA Tour finals this season, winning the biggest title of her career at the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open AKRON Presented by Santander and also contested the title match at the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington DC.

The GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun features the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the Race to the WTA Finals, competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion winning the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

Buy your tickets for the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023.