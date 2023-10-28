CANCUN, Mexico -- Halloween might not be a global phenomenon, but no one on tour takes it as seriously as Coco Gauff. The only downside to qualifying for the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun is that for the second straight season, she'll have to work on her favorite day of the year.

"I've always been passionate about Halloween since I was a kid," the US Open champion said. "I always loved to dress up. I would do it year-round. I've always talked about wanting to go to Cosplay conventions and all of that."

Gauff usually lines up multiple costumes for Halloween and ropes her family into her dream scenarios.

"Honestly, [my younger brother] Cameron is the only one who is really keen to do it," Gauff said. "The rest I just kind of force to do it."

"We have some funny videos of us trying to get pictures together. My dad is fed up. Codey [middle brother] is fed up. They don't care about Halloween that much, but they do it for me. You can see their costumes are the least effort amount. This year they just had to put on a mask."

This year's family costume was inspired by Cameron's desire to be Chucky, the murderous doll from the "Child's Play" horror franchise.

"I said, 'We should all be fictional serial killers,' and that's what we did."

Ons Jabeur

Photo by WTA

Jabeur is happy to celebrate Halloween for a completely different reason: It's her wedding anniversary.

"We did it on purpose," Jabeur said, jokingly. "We like everybody to dress up for our anniversary."

Jabeur has never dressed up for Halloween.

"I should be scary, right? What's scary here in Mexico? I know you guys celebrate the dead."

When a reporter suggested La Catrina, the mythical symbol of Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead), Jabeur was set.

Iga Swiatek

Photo by WTA

Leave it to Iga Swiatek to come out of left field with her costume idea. "We don't have such a huge tradition of Halloween in Europe like in the U.S.," Swiatek said. "I would love to dress like Shania Twain, that panther look. That would be my dream."

I perukę! — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 28, 2023

The look in question? The Canadian pop star's head-to-toe leopard jumpsuit from her 1997 music video for "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Maria Sakkari

Photo by WTA

Maria Sakkari certainly has the physique to double as a superhero. So it was no surprise that's where her mind went when she was asked what she would be for Halloween.

"Catwoman or Wonder Woman," she said.

She would be doing Lynda Carter proud.

Aryna Sabalenka

Photo by WTA

With her love of looks and selfies, Aryna Sabalenka said she would like to dabble in some Halloween revelry. "I just didn't have a chance," she said. "We're always somewhere at the tournament."

When it came for a topical costume this year, the World No.1 went with an icon.

"If I would dress, I would be Barbie," she said. "The most popular for this year."

A pink-wearing icon? Sabalenka's answer shouldn't have come as a surprise. Flash back to January and the idea sounded familiar.