Iga Swiatek reclaimed the World No.1 ranking on the Hologic WTA Tour after her dominating run to the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun title on Monday.

The 22-year-old became the youngest WTA Finals champion in 12 years and laid down the most dominant title run since the round-robin format was introduced in 2003, losing just 20 games across five matches. The Polish star finished the 2023 season with 68 match wins and six titles, the most on tour, and the year-end No.1 ranking for the second consecutive year.

In a career already filled with impressive feats, it was one more to add to Swiatek's mantle. So it's no surprise that some of her biggest fans, ones who know a thing or two about how hard it is to stay at the top of your sport, took to social media to help her celebrate.

From skiing greats Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsay Vonn to former No.1 Victoria Azarenka and Billie Jean King, here's what they had to say:

Woke up in Finland to the best news!!!🤩 Congrats, @iga_swiatek…world No. 1️⃣ 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/HFl8s0Jh1C — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) November 7, 2023

You just crushed it!! Hard work pays off. Congrats #1!!! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻🏆 https://t.co/IbZNiFtein — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) November 7, 2023

Congratulations to @iga_swiatek for winning wta finals title! Great job 👏🏻 — victoria azarenka (@vika7) November 6, 2023