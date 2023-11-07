The Czech powerhouse doubles team of Barbora Krejickova and Katerina Siniakova will not play together for the 2024 season.

Having first teamed up as teenagers to win three junior Slam titles in 2013, Krejcikova and Siniakova transitioned their success onto the Hologic WTA Tour in recent years. They have been a dominant force on the doubles circuit ever since they captured their first major titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2018 and rose to No.1 for the first time.

Their back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022, which saw them complete their career set of four Grand Slam titles, Olympic gold, and the WTA Finals to win each of the sport's biggest titles at least once, cemented the team as the most successful active pairing.

Krejcikova and Siniakova saw their momentum halted by injuries in 2023. After starting the season on an 11-match win streak that netted them a seventh major title at the Australian Open and a 15th team title at Indian Wells, both players struggled with injuries during the clay and grass seasons but rebounded to take a 16th team title at San Diego in September.

Their final matches of the year would encapsulate the highs and lows of their season. Krejcikova and Siniakova came through the decisive doubles to oust the United States in the final match of the group stage at the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals, only to fall in straight sets to Canada in the semifinals.

While a reunion down the road is not out of the question -- the two are the reigning gold medalists with Paris 2024 looming -- Krejcikova and Siniakova's pause should allow them more flexibility with scheduling next season. Despite their doubles prowess, both continued to put their primary focus on singles. Krejcikova rose to a career-high No.2 in singles, highlighted by her stunning run at the 2021 French Open, where she swept both the singles and doubles titles. This year, despite injuries, Krejcikova captured her first WTA 1000 title in Dubai and finished the season in the Top 10 for a third consecutive season.

Siniakova has scored eight Top 10 wins in her singles career, including wins over Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams on clay. After battling injury this season, Siniakova enjoyed a resurgent back half of the season, winning two titles in a single season for the first time in her career. She took the Bad Homburg title on grass and the hard courts in Nanchang. She also finished runner-up to Leylah Fernandez in Hong Kong. The run boosted her ranking to finish at No.45 in singles.