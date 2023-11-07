Breaking the internet, Williams style. Serena and Venus Williams recently reunited on the practice court -- and we now know about it thanks to Serena Williams' TikTok account.

“Having a blast hitting with #venuswilliams,” the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion captioned a video of the two that dropped Monday, which was fittingly accompanied by the song "Beast Mode" by the rock artist Rokka.

The behind-the-scenes clip of the sisters showcased them stretching -- with Venus Williams clad in hot pink and Serena Williams, black with a pink hat -- and trading groundstrokes on the court in the Florida sunshine. In an intermission, the latter showed off her trademark Wilson racquets -- the Blade SW102 Autograph that are stenciled with her signature inside -- featuring a sticker dated Sept. 2, 2022, the date of her last professional match.

Venus and Serena back on the court 😍 pic.twitter.com/04VajRfgwu — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 21, 2023

Fans, fittingly, were thrilled to see the two together on court again.

"The reason I started watching tennis," one wrote, while another fan dubbed seeing the reunion "so emotional."

"The best thing I've seen all day," said a third.

Just short of 12 full months after her last match at the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams announced the birth of her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, this August after revealing her pregnancy at the Met Gala in May. In the months since, she became the first-ever athlete to win the Fashion Icon award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and was also announced as one of eight upcoming 2024 inductees to the National Women's Hall of Fame.

Venus Williams, meanwhile, played a part-time season in 2023, and shut down her season after the year's final Grand Slam, where she lost in the first round to Belgium's Greet Minnen.

Injured during her first-round Wimbledon loss to Elina Svitolina, the 43-year-old former World No.1 said in a social media interview earlier this fall that she hopes to be "up and running" again by the spring hard-court season in March.