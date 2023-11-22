Vacation, all I've ever wanted. The stars of the Hologic WTA Tour have been enjoying their offseason in all corners of the globe.

The tropical paradise on offer in the Maldives once again proved a popular destination for the tour's top names, as year-end No.1 Iga Swiatek led a roster of guests that also included Marketa Vondrousova, Liudmila Samsonova and Donna Vekic.

But sand and sun weren't on the schedule for some. Daria Kasatkina and her girlfriend, former figure skater Natalia Zabiiako, vacationed in Tallinn, Estonia at the start of November, while Caroline Garcia found herself at the Earth's most southern point later in the month.

A year after touring Bali, Indonesia, solo, the adventurous Frenchwoman headed to Antarctica after representing her country at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

"This place is mind blowing," Garcia wrote on social media alongside snapshots of her in the frozen tundra. "No words to describe what we are able to experience, see, feel, live."

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, stayed closer to home. The reigning US Open champion headed west of her Florida home to attend the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, a music festival that featured some of the world's biggest rap, hip hop and R&B artists including Tyler, The Creator; Kendrick Lamar; Ice Spice; Jaden and Willow Smith; and SZA.

LA was also the vacation locale of choice for the woman Gauff beat in the US Open final, Aryna Sabalenka -- who showed off her own dance moves on social media.

Speaking of big names in music, Sloane Stephens rubbed elbows with someone who needs no introduction as a part of her offseason activities: The 2017 US Open champion met Rihanna and a host of other celebrities at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After a short stint trackside, Stephens' VIP tour through Vegas also included snapshots with Paris Hilton, Lupita Nyong'o, Simone Ashley and Damson Idris.

Others who stayed relatively local included Beatriz Haddad Maia and Madison Keys, who vacationed in Bahia, Brazil and Cashiers, North Carolina, respectively.

"Finally get to wear my fall outfits," Keys wrote on Instagram, as her fiancé and fellow tennis pro Bjorn Fratangelo guest-starred in her snapshots of a cozy getaway which included a scenic lake, forest hikes, and a woodland cabin.