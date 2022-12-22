How did the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour spend their vacations this winter? We headed to Instagram to find out.

With just eight days to go until the start of the 2023 tennis season, the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour are hard at work preparing for another Australian summer.

But all work and no play is no way to live. Before sweat, came sand, sun and surf.

Read on to find out how the WTA's best players spent their well-deserved vacations this winter.

Who's playing where: United Cup | Adelaide 1 | Auckland | Adelaide 2

World No.1 Iga Swiatek was among the players who opted for a warm locale in the Caribbean. Her reward for a record-setting season was a "dream" vacation two years in the making on the island of Anguilla.

Swiatek's fellow Grand Slam champions also opted for Caribbean getaways.

Barbora Krejcikova chronicled nearly every minute of her trip to the islands with scenic snapshots, while Bianca Andreescu soaked up the sun in Jamaica.

Andreescu, in fact, also took a working vacation: Later in November, she attended the Massachusetts Conference for Women in Boston on behalf of Hologic and the WTA, and met Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis while she was there.

The Maldives are always a popular offseason destination for tennis players, and this year was no different: Belinda Bencic, Daria Kasatkina and girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako, and Jelena Ostapenko were among those who visited this year.

The trip was doubly special for Kasatkina and Zabiiako, as they celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple.

Elsewhere in Asia, WTA Finals Fort Worth champion Caroline Garcia made a solo trek to Bali, Indonesia, for the first time, and posted that, after an adjustment, she loved every minute of the 12-day experience.

"I learned a lot [about] myself," she wrote. "[I] discovered a new culture, new country, different cities, met some amazing people, tried new things, reconnect with old friends, had some great food, great fresh juices, got a tons of Balinese massages, did some yoga, [and] got out of my comfort zone more time than expected."

(As it turned out, she found a familiar face while flying solo: She met up with Demi Schuurs for dinner.)

Bali proved to be a popular spot in this year's offseason: Anett Kontaveit also spent some time there.

Sometimes, a stay-cation is just as good as a trip to parts unknown.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina stayed closer to home in Europe, but got her fill of some seaside beauty when she visited Croatia.

Fernando de Noronha in her native Brazil was the destination of choice for Beatriz Haddad Maia in South America.

Stateside, U.S. No.1 Jessica Pegula got to celebrate her breakout season with some adult beverages. She toured the Napa Valley in California with family and friends.

Caty McNally, whose late-season surge cemented her place in the Top 100 and the Australian Open main draw, celebrated her 21st birthday with friends at home in Cincinnati.

Others couldn't stay away from top-level sport for long. The FIFA World Cup proved a popular stop for many players, including world No.2 Ons Jabeur and former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka.

FIFA fever: Azarenka, Badosa, Jabeur, Vekic take in the World Cup

Serena, Swiatek, Gauff, Jabeur lead tributes to classic World Cup final