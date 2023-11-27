World No.1 Iga Swiatek tops Forbes' annual list of 2023's highest-paid female athletes. The 22-year-old Polish star joins Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka as the only tennis players to top Forbes' annual list, which was introduced in 2008.

Hologic WTA Tour players continue to dominate Forbes' annual list, comprising nine of the Top 10 highest-paid female athletes. Along with Swiatek ($23.9M), US Open champion Coco Gauff ($21.7M) comes in at No.3 on the list, followed by Great Britain's Emma Raducanu ($15.2M), Naomi Osaka ($15M), Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka ($14.7M), Jessica Pegula ($12.5M), Venus Williams ($12.2M), Elena Rybakina ($9.5M) and Leylah Fernandez ($8.8M).

2023's WTA Most Improved Player, Zheng Qinwen ($7.9M), Tunisia's Ons Jabeur ($5.7M) and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova ($5.2) also feature in Forbes' Top 20.

Forbes' annual list is comprised of on-court earnings and off-court earnings estimates. Off-court earnings "are determined through conversations with industry insiders and reflect annual cash from endorsements, licensing, appearances and memorabilia, as well as cash returns from any businesses in which the athlete has a significant interest."

Earlier this month, American sports media company Sportico released its list of the highest-paid female athletes. Using a different measure of off-court earnings, Gauff landed atop Sportico's list. For Sporitico's full list, click here.