Petra Kvitova is going to be a mom. The two-time Wimbledon champion announced on Instagram that she's expecting her first child with husband Jiri Vanek while sending "Happy New Year" wishes far and wide.

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!" Kvitova wrote alongside pictures of the two holding a baby's onesie emblazoned with "Courage, Belief, Pojd" -- Kvitova's personal slogan since 2017 -- and a sonogram.

World No.17 Kvitova, 33, married Vanek, her longtime coach, last summer. The pair had been dating since 2021.

The 2011 and 2014 Wimbledon winner had a resurgent season on the Hologic WTA Tour in 2023 that saw her win titles in Miami and Berlin, with her victory over Elena Rybakina in the final of the former being her biggest title in five years.

A eight-time winner of the WTA's Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award, Kvitova's peers with quick to congratulate the couple, as were fans worldwide. Current and former players including Ashleigh Barty, Angelique Kerber, Barbora Strycova, Kiki Bertens and Lucie Safarova -- all of whom have welcomed their own children in recent years -- were among those to wish the couple well in the comments.