How fast can you grip a racquet? The stars of the Hologic WTA Tour found out this week at the Brisbane International.

Naomi Osaka, Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Saville were among the players who stepped up to the plate to see how fast they could unroll an overgrip on their sticks -- all while on the clock.

Brisbane's No.1 seed Sabalenka -- currently on a 13-match winning streak on Australian soil -- proved the most impressive of the quartet, completing the challenge in 15 seconds flat. (Well, let's amend that comment: Saville clocked in the quickest of the four at 10 seconds, but we'll present her method without comment.)

"It's not about the quality," Saville declared, "but how fast it is."

No.2 seed Rybakina, meanwhile, opted for a slow and steady approach -- and finished in style in 16 seconds despite starting off admittedly tentative.

And while she's used to delivering under pressure on the court, four-time Grand Slam champion and former World No.1 Osaka -- who returned to tennis this week after 15 months away to give birth to her first child -- found herself flustered as seconds ticked by.

"Oh my god, I lost already. I know it," she crooned at the start of her effort.

But fear not: With about three-fourths of the handle covered as she ran out of tape at 17 seconds, Osaka was ultimately pleased.

"You know, I could play with this. Good enough," she declared.