Elena Rybakina needed to play just one set to book her place in the semifinals of the Brisbane International.

The No.2 seed moved through to the final four after just 32 minutes of play on Friday when Anastasia Potapova retired due to injury after losing the first set 6-1.

How it ended: Potapova received a medical timeout at 4-1 down after a hotly-contested first five games.

The first three games went with serve before Rybakina broke for 3-1 after Potapova led 40-15. In the next game, the Kazakh held from 0-40. On the ensuing changeover, she laid on the court as the physio attended to her abdomen region.

No.11 seed Potapova came into the match having played 6 hours and 18 minutes of tennis across two rounds in wins over Aussie wildcard Daria Saville (2 hours, 52 minutes) and No.9 seed Veronika Kudermetova (3 hours, 26 minutes).

Rybakina speaks: "I wish Anastasia a speedy recovery, because she had a really tough battle yesterday [against Kudermetova]," Rybakina said afterwards. "I'm just happy I get to play another match, but definitely not the way I wanted to win."

Unfortunately, Anastasia Potapova is forced to retire due to an injury against Elena Rybakina.



Rybakina hit 12 winners in seven games in the abridged victory. In three matches so far in Queensland, tje World No.4 has lost just seven games in five sets.

The Kazakh is assured of playing an unseeded teenager next as she seeks a berth in the final of the year's first WTA 500 tournament. She'll face the winner of Friday's later match between 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva and 19-year-old Linda Noskova.