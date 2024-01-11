If there's one thing you're going to get from Jessica Pegula, her candor. So when she was asked what made her want to be a part of Season 2 of Netflix's Break Point, the 29-year-old from Buffalo laughed.

"To be honest, I didn't really want to," Pegula told WTA Insider. "I was going back and forth and then a couple of people that I knew who aren't really in tennis were like, 'Are you kidding me? You got to do it. You may never get a chance to do something like that again. You can always look back on it, or rewatch it, or you can show your kids or the rest of your family.'

"I could get behind that kind of mindset."

Pegula offered up total access for the cameras throughout the 2023 season. It was another stellar year for the late-blooming American, who had never been ranked inside the Top 50 until three years ago. She has remained a Top 5 stalwart for the past two seasons.

On Tuesday, Pegula opened her 2024 Australian Open campaign with a clean 6-2, 6-4 win over Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino. Seeded fifth, Pegula will face France's Clara Burel in the second round on Thursday.

The Australian Open is Pegula's most successful Slam. She has not lost before the quarterfinals in the past three years.

Last year, with the cameras on her, Pegula won her second WTA 1000 title, her first Wimbledon quarterfinal and ended the year with a run to the championship match at the WTA Finals in Cancun.

The specter of being profiled on Netflix did not hinder her performance on the court.

"You kind of forget that they're there, especially during the matches," Pegula said. "During warm up and cool down, it can be kind of weird, but at the same time, you're still doing the same things that you usually do.

"If anything, you might be doing it better because you don't want to look lazy. I did hear some of the guys tried a little harder," she said, laughing.

Pegula's speech to playoff-bound Buffalo Bills

Pegula has served on the WTA's Player Council since 2020 and she is acutely aware of the constant push to promote the sport. She hopes that by participating in the show, other top players will do their part and follow suit.

"I felt like if I didn't do it, it would be a little hypocritical," Pegula said. "I think I've become this person, apparently, that is a good icon for the sport.

"We complain a lot about women's tennis not getting exposure and not doing enough. So when the opportunity came, it was like, well do I want to actually do something that will help the sport and help people get to know me better and something I can look back on that's really cool? Or not do anything and feel like I missed the opportunity to showcase tennis and showcase my story?"

Pegula shares the spotlight with Maria Sakkari in Episode 5 of the new season. The episode puts their parallel quests to take that next step in relief. For Sakkari, it is her quest to win a second tournament title. For Pegula, it is about breaking the quarterfinal wall at the Slams. She also lets the cameras into her personal life, giving fans access to her life at home in Florida and her family's ownership of the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

"I love watching those types of documentaries," Pegula said. "Those series on the Kelce brothers and Tom Brady -- I just watched the cycling one during Wimbledon and I was obsessed with it. There are so many great things that you learn and enjoy watching and appreciate."