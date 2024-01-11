MELBOURNE -- World No.6 Ons Jabeur enjoyed a winning start to her 2024 season, defeating Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the Australian Open. This was the Tunisian's first since the WTA Finals in Cancun last fall.

Jabeur's win sets up a first-time meeting with 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the second round on Wednesday. Andreeva has cited Jabeur as one of her tennis idols but the two had yet to fit in a practice session. Their first hit will now come with a spot in the third round of the Australian Open on the line.

Coming into the first Grand Slam of the year, Jabeur was the only Top 10 player in the main draw to opt out of playing any official tournaments before coming to Melbourne. Having struggled with injuries throughout last season, Jabeur made the decision last summer to lighten her schedule.

"The season is very long," Jabeur said, so I was, like, Okay, maybe it's better that I take my time, rest, take my time also to do a good preseason."

"Given what happened last year, I didn't want to take the risk and just come back and play a lot of tournaments."

Jabeur showed some understandable rust as she faced Starodubtseva for the first time, striking a double fault to hand over an early break in the first game.

Jabeur responded perfectly to win four consecutive games to build an insurmountable 4-1 lead before closing out the opening set in 37 minutes.

Starodubtseva successfully navigated qualifying to earn a spot in her first Grand Slam main draw. The 23-year-old Ukrainian graduated from Old Dominion University and quickly worked her ranking up to No.150.

Where Jabeur showed her class was in her return games. She broke Starodubtseva six times, limiting her to just 41 percent of first-serves won and 45 percent of second-serve points won. Starodubtseva could not find a way through Jabeur from the baseline, hitting just five winners to 35 unforced errors.

Jabeur finished the match with a touch of class, earning her first match point with a perfectly feathered drop-shot return winner that landed plum on the net cord and trickled over the net. She closed out the 67-minute victory one point later, striking her 15th winner to seal the win.

Given her lack of matches, Jabeur is tempering her expectations in Melbourne, where she was a quarterfinalist in 2020. A successful tournament for her would be making it into the second week, she says.

"I just didn't want to put a lot of pressure on myself," Jabeur said. "If I put maybe enough pressure on two Grand Slams (Roland Garros and Wimbledon), I say, it's okay, and be more realistic to say I'm just going to go and enjoy myself on the court [at the other two].

"I have enough pressure on my plate, so I think it's just good to enjoy my time here."

The youngest player in the Top 100, Andreeva came through a tight opening set to defeat American Bernarda Pera 7-5, 6-1 in the first round.

"It's going to be a very difficult match," Jabeur said. "I know she's 16 years old, but she's very tough. I might be her idol, but she wants to go there and kick my [butt], for sure.

"But it's an honor to play her, really. I'm a big fan of her and love her attitude on the court."