This second week of the 112th Australian Open, going forward, could have something significant to say about the history of the women’s game. Not just who winds up with the No.1 ranking at the end of the year but, in the final analysis, who among these elite players finishes their career with the most majors.

This isn’t just reckless hyperbole -- hey, it might actually be true.

With Linda Noskova’s soaring upset of World No.1 Iga Swiatek, the top half of the draw is wide, wide open. Three rounds in, Swiatek, No.3 Elena Rybakina, No.5 Jessica Pegula and No.7 Marketa Vondrousova are all gone. Zheng Qinwen, at No.12, is the highest seed left.

In the bottom half, there’s more anarchy brewing. A 16-year-old who looks like the real deal, a 20-year-old qualifier ranked No.170 and a gifted 22-year-old coming back from an extended mental health break. Oh, and the two highest-seeded left, No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, who is featured on Season 2 of Netflix's "Break Point," and No.4 Coco Gauff, winners of 2023’s first Grand Slam as well as the last.

They could collide in the semifinals, although given what’s already happened there are no guarantees. Still, because they are all relatively early in their career trajectories of dominance -- and the current playing field seems quite level -- this one feels particularly important.

Indulge us for a moment:

Sabalenka, 25, had her major breakthrough a year ago Down Under and came perilously close to winning a second Grand Slam. She reached the semifinals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and lost a late lead to Gauff in the US Open final. Sabalenka has proved to be a viable threat at every major.

A victory in Melbourne would give her a second major. As a player whose confidence has grown enormously the past several years, that would make Sabalenka even tougher to beat. She had a taste of the top, briefly after last year’s US Open, and she liked how it felt.

At 19, Gauff is playing her last Slam as a teenager. Her accelerated blossoming late last year was like watching a slice of time-lapse photography. And when she beat Sabalenka in New York, the destiny long foretold was hers. Imagine if she won two in a row? Who, exactly, is stopping that runaway train?

With all of this in mind, let’s take a look at some of the compelling storylines surfacing in Week 2:

🎾 Zheng Qinwen

🎾 Jasmine Paolini

🎾 Anna Kalinskaya

🎾 Oceane Dodin



Sabalenka’s path to the title

“Listen, it’s tennis,” Sabalenka told reporters. “As we see by some of the top players losing in the earlier matches that anything can happen, so I don’t want to look that far.”

No one is playing better. Half of Sabalenka’s six sets have ended with 6-0 scorelines. And yet, she’s got a tough fourth-round match Sunday with Amanda Anisimova, who has beaten her four of five times.

A victory would send her into the quarterfinals against the winner of the Barbora Krejcikova-Mirra Andreeva match. Sabalenka has won five of six against Krejcikova and is 1-0 versus Andreeva after ending her eye-opening run last year in Madrid.

A Sabalenka-Gauff semifinal would be a rematch of last year’s incandescent US Open final.

'Break Point': Is the curse real?

Gauff’s path to the title

Gauff’s recent surge could have its origins in the Jedi mind trick suggested by her brother Codey.

“He told me, 'Pretend that you have to win three sets instead of two,’ Gauff said. “If you put your mindset into the extra mile, then it seems easier. He would say, 'OK, if you want to win the Grand Slam, say you have to win eight matches instead of seven.’

“I think tricking your mind kind of relaxes the body because your mind controls your body.”

Gauff wouldn’t see a seeded player in her next two rounds. She plays No.69-ranked Magdalena Frech in Sunday’s fourth round. If successful, it would be the winner of Marta Kostyuk and qualifier Maria Timofeeva in the quarters.

Then it would most likely be Sabalenka and Swiatek -- the spectacular clash of titans we’ve grown increasingly accustomed to.

Is Andreeva ready for the next step?

When ESPN’s Mary Joe Fernandez compared 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva to three-time Australian Open champion Martina Hingis, it was a big leap.

Hingis won those titles Down Under in 1997, 1998 and 1999 -- at the ages of 16, 17 and 18. The Swiss star, who was 16 years and 117 days old, remains the youngest Grand Slam winner of the Open Era, breaking the mark of Monica Seles and Tracy Austin.

But the way Andreeva is playing, perhaps it won’t be a stretch when all is said and done.

Andreeva meets Barbora Krecikova in Sunday’s fourth round, a formidable player she’s already beaten twice.

An opening for Zheng?

At the US Open, only her eighth Grand Slam main draw, Zheng reached the quarterfinals for the first time. Now the path to the semifinals here is quite clear. Only Sabalenka, Gauff and Krejcikova are seeded higher.

After a dramatic three-set win over compatriot Wang Yafan, Zheng gets Oceane Dodin. Zheng leads the head-to-head series 2-1.

Zheng is into her third round of 16 at Grand Slam events, the most of any Chinese player in the Open Era before turning 23.

Time for teenagers

A week ago, there were 11 teenagers in the main draw. Three of them are still alive -- and they’ve been thriving.

Andreeva has been a revelation, and Gauff is predictably on course. But there’s another 19-year-old who wasn’t expected to be here. It’s Linda Noskova who occupies the top line in the draw.

Noskova is:

The first teenager to defeat a World No.1 in a Grand Slam since Petra Kvitova surprised Dinara Safina at the US Open 2009.

The first teenager to defeat a World No.1 at the Australian Open since Amelie Mauresmo upset Lindsay Davenport in 1999.

The youngest player to defeat Swiatek since Dayana Yastremska in the 2019 Billie Jean King Cup.

Two for the show

Against great odds, there are two qualifiers remaining in the Sweet 16.

Maria Timofeeva defeated No.10 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (7), 6-3, while Dayana Yastremska was a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 winner over No.27 seed Emma Navarro. Timofeeva will play Marta Kostyuk, while Yastremska sees No. 18 Victoria Azarenka.

Moms getting it done

There is documented evidence that giving birth can have physiological and psychological benefits for athletes -- as Azarenka and Elina Svitolina will tell you.

Azarenka thumped No.11 Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 7-5 and now gets that crack at Yastremska. No.19 Elina Svitolina upended Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-3 and faces Noskova, the ascendant 19-year-old.

“Since Leo was born I feel like the old version of myself kind of not disappeared, but it feels so foreign, it feels so far away,” Azarenka said. “I feel like I’ve just started to relearn about myself, about life, the goals and purpose. I think it’s been a pretty transformational period.”

The longest of shots

One way of capturing the chaos unfolding in Melbourne is by looking at the list of most unlikely Week 2 survivors.

For the record, here are the lowest ranked players somehow still lurking in the Round of 16: No.442 Amanda Anisimova, No.170 Maria Timofeeva, No.95 Oceane Dodin, No.93 Dayana Yastremska, No.75 Anna Kalinskaya, No.69 Magdalena Frech.