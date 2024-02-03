Joey Graziadei is looking for his love match on this season of ABC's "The Bachelor," and in Monday's episode, he got some help from two tennis legends. International Hall of Famer Pam Shriver and former ATP World No.4 James Blake guest-starred in the latest episode of the reality dating series as Graziadei's prospective partners gathered for a fitting, tennis-themed group date.

A former Division II college tennis player for West Chester University in Pennsylvania, Graziadei was a teaching pro at a sports club in Hawaii when he was selected as a contestant for season 20 of "The Bachelorette," and eventually, was chosen to lead season 28 of "The Bachelor" after falling just short of winning Charity Lawson's heart in a second-place finish on "The Bachelorette."

Marketing and promotion for the current season leaned heavily into Graziadei's tennis chops leading into January's premiere, but Week 3 marked the first time that the sport was at the center of an episode. Eight of the contestants participated in "The Bachelor Open" after receiving a brief on-court demo and tennis lesson from Blake and Shriver.

"Welcome to our favorite playground," former doubles World No.1 Shriver says at the start. "Can't wait to help you learn this great sport of tennis."

“I’m the one fan-girling right now just being next to them,” Graziadei says of the two former stars. "It's awesome that we have two tennis legends with us. James is someone I grew up watching, and Pam is the GOAT [greatest of all-time]. It gets me giddy."

Clad in silly costumes that were perfect pairs -- babies, a bee and beehive, lobster and butter, and hot dog and bun -- the women later teamed up to play doubles in a quick-fire tournament. Shriver, winner of 21 career Grand Slam doubles titles -- 20 of which came with Martina Navratilova -- knows a thing or two about successful partnerships, but she and Blake instead channeled their post-playing careers by sitting courtside with host Jesse Palmer and commentating on the action.

"Pam, have you ever won a championship in a baby's costume?" Palmer asks at one stage.

"I've acted like a baby!" she quips in response.

Contestants Evalin Clark and Kelsey Toussant, dressed as lobster and butter, won the competition, and Shriver handed them a bottle of champagne to go along with their coveted trophy.

“Lobster and butter tastes better with champagne” all three of my kids came to watch with me! pic.twitter.com/iW33MYKeVR — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) February 6, 2024

“This is probably the best date ever,” Graziadei later says. “I’m so happy with how everyone fully leaned into it and had a great time. What more could you ask for?”