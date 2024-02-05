World No.4 Jessica Pegula and French Open finalist Karolina Muchova top the entry list for the Cymbiotika San Diego Open.

Into its third edition, this year marks the tournament's move from its original place in the fall calendar to the week before the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Played on outdoor hard courts at the Barnes Tennis Center, the WTA 500 is set to begin on Feb. 26.

San Diego will be Pegula's first tournament since the Australian Open. She withdrew from the Middle East swing due to a neck injury. It is also set to be her first tournament since splitting with longtime coach David Witt.

In addition to Pegula and Muchova, San Diego's entry list includes No.13 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil and rising American talent No.23 Emma Navarro. The tournament will also feature Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska and quarterfinalist Marta Kostyuk, who were the standout stars of Ukraine's historic showing Down Under. Anna Kalinskaya, who was also a quarterfinalist in Melbourne, is also set to play.

Croatia's Donna Vekic also returns to San Diego. The World No.28 was a finalist in the tournament's inaugural edition, losing in three tough sets to World No.1 Iga Swiatek. Former No.2 Paula Badosa has also entered the tournament.