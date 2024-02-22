WTA stars Donna Vekic, Leylah Fernandez and Caroline Dolehide along with tennis coaching legend, Judy Murray continued the 2024 WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley clinic series ahead of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open bringing the sport of tennis to local communities.

The WTA Come Play community outreach initiative, which started in 2018, utilizes tennis to positively impact communities by encouraging youth of all ages and abilities, with a focus on girls, to lead healthy and productive lives on and off the court.

With a shared vision for expanding access to the game of tennis for youth from diverse backgrounds, Morgan Stanley and the WTA Foundation teamed up with Special Olympics International and their state program, Special Olympics Southern California. The mission of Special Olympics Southern California is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience the joy in sharing gifts.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, with Murray at the helm, Vekic, Fernandez and Dolehide coached 30 Special Olympics athletes at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego.

WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley activities is ongoing and has impacted communities around the globe including a $25,000 donation to Special Olympics to help break down barriers to the game of tennis.

“We are thrilled to be back at the San Diego Open for the second year in a row,” said Alice Milligan, Morgan Stanley Chief Marketing Officer. “Through our Come Play events with the WTA and regional programs such as Special Olympics Southern California, we’re proud to increase access to the game of tennis and inspire the next generation with the realization that anything is possible.”

Said Brian Richter, Assistant Vice President, Community Partnerships for Special Olympics Southern California: “Special Olympics Southern California is grateful for this unique opportunity to have our athletes and coaches receive professional level training through the WTA Come Play Clinic. The tips and techniques they’ve learned will help elevate their tennis skills and serve as continued inspiration in building their self-confidence both on and off the court.”

To learn more about WTA Foundation or make a donation, visit https://wtafoundation.wtatennis.com/