The final six wild cards for next week's BNP Paribas Open have been confirmed, with 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova among the recipients.

Paula Badosa, the 2021 Indian Wells winner, has also been handed a wild card, along with former Roland Garros semifinalist Amanda Anisimova and two rising Americans, Ashlyn Krueger and McCartney Kessler.

Wild cards for former World No.1s Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki had been confirmed last month.

Raducanu, Badosa and Anisimova are all on the comeback trail, having been sidelined for substantial portions of 2023. Raducanu, 21, underwent multiple wrist and ankle surgeries last year, and returned to action in January after an eight-month hiatus. Her record so far this year is 3-4. The Briton reached the fourth round of Indian Wells last year, defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia along the way.

Badosa missed the second half of 2023 due to a stress fracture in her spine, and also returned to the courts in January. The Spaniard reached the third round of the Australian Open and has a 4-5 record this year, though her back injury has forced her to retire twice in her past three tournaments.

Anisimova, 22, took an eight-month mental health break last year. Refreshed, the American returned in January and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in just her second tournament back. Indian Wells will mark her first outing since Melbourne.

Pliskova, a two-time Indian Wells semifinalist in 2016 and 2017, has delivered an impressive resurgence over the past month. The 31-year-old had fallen to No.78 at the start of February, her lowest ranking since 2014. She responded with an 11-match winning streak encompassing the title in Cluj-Napoca, her first tournament win since 2020, a semifinal run in Doha and a third-round showing in Dubai. Pliskova is already back at No.38.

Krueger, 19, has been making significant moves over the past eight months. Ranked No.152 last June, the big-hitting American teenager won her first WTA 125 title in Gaiba on grass, and followed that with her first tour-level title in Osaka last September. Krueger is currently at a career-high of No.70.

University of Florida alumna Kessler, 24, has enjoyed a spectacular rise in her first full professional season. Ranked No.881 this time last year, Kessler is now up to a career-high of No.120 after winning her first WTA 125 title in Puerto Vallarta last week. Having also made her WTA debut in Auckland and won her first Grand Slam main draw match at the Australian Open, Kessler's record in 2024 now stands at 13-3.