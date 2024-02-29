It will be an all-Chinese battle in the ATX Open final on Sunday, after Wang Xiyu and Yuan Yue earned straight-sets semifinal wins on Saturday.

No.6 seed Wang reached the second WTA singles final of her career with a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over No.1 seed Anhelina Kalinina.

Wang, the 22-year-old left-hander, took 1 hour and 46 minutes to knock out top-seeded Kalinina of Ukraine, who was aiming for her third career WTA final and first on hard court. Wang is now 2-0 against Kalinina, having also beaten the Ukrainian at Acapulco in 2020.

"I know [Kalinina is] a really top player," Wang said afterwards. "I know she has the ability to keep high intensity all the time, so it forced me to be focused all the time and try to fight every point, and play my best. It was a very good lesson for me to play."

World No.64 Wang is one win away from her second career title on the Hologic WTA Tour. The former top-ranked junior in the world won her first WTA title last September, hoisting the trophy at the hard-court event in Guangzhou in her home country.

Wang finished Saturday's semifinal in Austin with 24 winners to Kalinina's seven. Eight of Wang's winners were aces, and an 82 percent success rate behind her first serve helped the Chinese player attain victory. Wang did have to shake off nine double faults in the clash.

Kalinina fought back from a break down on two separate occasions in the 70-minute second set, but Wang held firm in the tiebreak, reaching double match point with an overhead winner. Wang drew a netted service return on her first match point to close out the win.

No.8 seed Yuan followed suit with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the evening semifinal. World No.68 Yuan needed just 1 hour and 10 minutes to topple former Top 30 player Schmiedlova.

Yuan won the first eight games before Schmiedlova got on the scoreboard at 6-0, 2-1. Yuan continued to power ahead and held a match point at 5-2, but Schmiedlova made one last stand, breaking serve for the first time to keep the match going.

Schmiedlova then saved three more match points at 5-3, fighting back from 0-40 to deuce. But Yuan prevailed at last, converting her fifth match point after Schmiedlova sent a backhand wide. Yuan had a 6-for-11 break point conversion rate in the match.

Yuan is into her second career WTA singles final, and she will be seeking her maiden title on Sunday. The 25-year-old finished runner-up to Jessica Pegula in Seoul last October.

Sunday's final will be the first tour-level meeting between Wang and Yuan. However, Yuan did defeat Wang at a junior event in Beijing in 2015; Yuan went on to win that junior title.