Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old reigning US Open champion, is the top story in April's issue of Vogue magazine.

Photographed by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz -- known for her work with celebrity portraits -- and profiled at length by Abby Aguirre, Gauff paints a striking picture on the cover, wearing a shimmering gold Michael Kors Collection dress alongside the headline "Game, Set, Coco!" She's later photographed posing in a gold Dior dress, top and briefs, running on a track in a white Sacai dress and shorts, a Chanel jacket, shorts, belt and necklaces along with her standard New Balance top. She is also donning a Miu Miu coat, shirts, skirt and shoes.

Gauff is also accompanied for a portion of the shoot by her parents, Corey and Candi, and brothers Cameron, 10, and Codey, 16.

Aguirre followed Gauff in the aftermath of her first Grand Slam victory at last summer's US Open -- when she became the youngest American woman to win her home Grand Slam since Serena Williams in 1999 -- and followed her to the season-ending 2023 GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun and to her Delray Beach, Florida home in the offseason. The story drops just days before Gauff returns to U.S. soil to compete for the first time since at the back-to-back WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami.

thank you @voguemagazine for this amazing cover. it's truly an honor and i am forever grateful for this opportunity

In the piece, Gauff discusses a wide variety of topics, including a fresh take on her career journey since her breakthrough as a 15-year-old in 2019, her decision to bring on former ATP pro Brad Gilbert as her coach (at her father's recommendation) last year and her goals for 2024.

“I would say the biggest things on there are to win another Slam and a medal at the Olympics,” Gauff says in the piece.

“I really want to do well or win Roland Garros because I just felt like I was so close last time [in 2022, when she lost to Iga Swiatek in the final]. Paris is my favorite city, so I do want to try to win there. That would be special. But obviously if it’s not Roland Garros, I’d be very happy to win Wimbledon or the US Open.”

Gauff also opens up on how her mindset has evolved since winning in Queens last year: “There was all this built-up emotion,” she said. “I’m almost there. I’m almost there. And then finally I was there. I did it. And I just fell on the floor.”

Gauff and Gilbert dive deep into the double-edged sword that the perfectionist tendencies which are well-known to those around her can sometimes be. Gilbert says that he sees many similar traits in Gauff's to his former pupil, hall of famer Andre Agassi.

“I’ve always known I was a perfectionist,” Gauff said. “It’s a great thing and also a bad thing. ... It’s not like I’m saying, ‘Good job, Coco.’ It’s like, ‘OK, why didn’t you do that sooner?’”

The euphoria @CocoGauff felt winning championship point at last year's US Open—a moment that brought all of Arthur Ashe to its feet—is still indescribable. "For the rest of my life, the rest of my career," she says, "I'm going to be chasing that high."

But, Gauff concludes, while she's learning to loosen the reins on her perfectionism some in the aftermath of her life-changing victory in New York, it remains chief among the reasons why her ambition in the sport remains great.

“That was a feeling [winning the US Open] I’ll never be able to replicate no matter how many more matches I win," she said. "I want to win more so I can get as close to the feeling. I told my mom. I literally said, ‘It was an addictive feeling.’

"As soon as I felt that, I wanted to re-feel it again. ... For the rest of my life, the rest of my career, I’m going to be chasing that high.

“I just feel like everything that you go through builds to something. I don’t know. Maybe my something wasn’t even that. Maybe God has bigger plans in store for me.”

Gauff's April issue is available now.